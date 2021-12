The warnings are coming fast and furious. “Tidal wave,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s director general. “I’m a lot more alarmed,” said Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. A new wave of highly transmissible coronavirus is engulfing the world and will explode soon in the United States. It is vital to grasp what this means and how to respond.

