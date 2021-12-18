ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encore Capital: With 13% More Debt Collections, It Looks Like A Buy

 4 days ago
Encore Capital is a debt buyer based in the United States. It is ranked as the first player in the U.S. and U.K. in terms of dollars collected. Encore Capital (NASDAQ:ECPG) recently reported a significant acceleration in the collection of debt. I am talking about double-digit growth as compared to the...

