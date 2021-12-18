ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects more COVID-19 positive tests in the squad – Says players are surprised

By Rishab Dutta
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been pretty open regarding his stand against making the COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for every player ever since the pandemic was at its peak a couple months ago. Now that a significant number of Liverpool players have tested positive in the resurgence of the virus, the German...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would prefer one-off Carabao Cup semi-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is happy to cede any home advantage and play in a one-off Carabao Cup semi-final to ease the burden on his players. After a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Leicester, set up by Takumi Minamino’s goal in the fifth minute of added time to make it 3-3, Klopp’s side were drawn against Arsenal in the last four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Managers to meet Premier League - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said managers will meet with the Premier League on Thursday to discuss issues around the Covid-19 pandemic. Nine of the past 20 top-flight games have been postponed, but Premier League clubs decided on Monday to not make any changes to the festive schedule. Liverpool beat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain briefly made it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool fightback to beat Leicester as Spurs, Chelsea reach League Cup semis

Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Leicester on penalties after a pulsating League Cup quarter-final ended 3-3 at Anfield as Tottenham and Chelsea also made the semi-finals on Wednesday. You can see the names of these teams that have reached the semi-finals - Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal with us - so every side wants to try to lift this trophy."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football on the front line in the Covid culture war

The tweet is as stupid as it is jarring. “I am a broken man,” it said. “Juergen (sic) Klopp has killed my love… LFC you’re dead to me.”The Twitter account in question has as its profile picture an illustration of a syringe as the Pied Piper leading a crowd of surgically-masked children. To where is anyone’s guess: according to doctors and scientists, the destination of vaccinated youngsters is safety from the most extreme effects of Covid-19. In the mad mind of the author of the tweet, the boys and girls are heading for their doom.Jurgen Klopp has been, if we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Covid#German#Reds
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andrew Robertson ‘lucky to be walking’ after Harry Kane tackle, Mark Clattenburg claims

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has claimed that Andrew Robertson is “lucky he’s still walking” after being on the receiving end of a reckless studs-up slide tackle from Harry Kane. Clattenburg was critical of the standard of officiating in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend, with Jurgen Klopp furious that Kane wasn’t sent off, while also questioning referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty in a separate incident. It’s understood the fact that Robertson, who was later sent off himself for a wild hack on Emerson Royal, lifted his leg to avoid the full impact of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St Mirren

Ange Postecoglou claimed Celtic lacked composure in front of goal following his side’s 0-0 stalemate against Covid-affected St Mirren in Paisley.Celtic dominated the cinch Premiership match but could not get the breakthrough and had to settle for a draw which leaves them six points behind leaders Rangers.The Parkhead boss, who made six enforced changes to the side which won the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian on Sunday, said: “We should have won the game.“We created enough chances and we dominated the whole game but we lacked some composure and quality in the final third to finish them off.“It wasn’t...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Public Health
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit Arsenal

Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.Quality of squadIt may seem a long time ago now, but City did not have a great start to the campaign, losing their opening game at Tottenham with a host of players – notably their England internationals – undercooked after going deep into the tournament at Euro 2020. With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden injured and record signing Jack Grealish taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter admits Brighton’s 11-game winless run is ‘not pleasant’

Graham Potter insisted he is not feeling the pressure of Brighton and Hove Albion’s 11-game winless streak in the Premier League as he prepares to welcome back a raft of players for the Boxing Day visit of Brentford.The Seagulls were in the Champions League spots after winning four of their first five top-flight fixtures but their campaign has been disrupted since then, with several key personnel on the sidelines for varying reasons.Brighton have drawn eight times since last winning on September 19 and sit nine points above the relegation zone at Christmas, so Potter is adamant he is able to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Antonio Conte is set for a reunion with Chelsea after Tottenham were paired with his former club in the semi-final of the Carabao CupThe all-London affair was confirmed after Spurs edged out West Ham 2-1 in their quarter-final, while Chelsea won 2-0 away to west London neighbours Brentford.Arsenal will play Liverpool in the other semi-final after Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back from 3-1 down against Leicester at Anfield to draw 3-3 and win 5-4 on penalties.Asked about taking on his former club, Conte – who led Chelsea to Premier League glory in 2017 and FA Cup success the following year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy