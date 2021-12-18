'70s Era-Inspired Glassware

The organic and sustainable skincare brand LESSE is expanding its product lineup with the debut of its first-ever Candle Set. The perfect addition to any at-home, self-care routine, LESSE's new trio of candles are individually hand-poured, naturally filtered, and made of ethically sourced beeswax. Each candle also boasts a unique shape that is meant to mimic the look of earthy vases, urns, and decanters of ancient times. Not only do these candles look chic enough for any nightstand, but the addition of essential oils to the wax also adds a subtle touch of fragrance. As the online description explains, you'll get a whiff of neroli, frankincense, and myrrh.
Comments / 0