Creating a budget and sticking to it to stay on the right track financially is the tried and true method for optimal financial wellness, but the 'Cashews' app aims to take things in a decidedly easier direction. The app works by taking a budget-free approach to personal finances to let users simply connect their bank accounts and credit cards to start tracking how they spend their money. Every transaction made will be tracked for continuous analysis of spending to maximize a person's ability to see how much money they have to work with.

