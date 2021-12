Here are the three keys for an SDSU victory over UTSA in the Frisco Bowl. Hold UTSA to 20 points or less. The Roadrunners average 38 points per game (12th in FBS) and have scored over 50 points in their past two games. Their only loss of the season against North Texas came when they scored 23, their lowest output of the season. Against UNLV earlier in the season, they only scored 24 in a seven-point victory. Despite playing without running back Sincere McCormick, the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year, the Roadrunners still have a very dangerous offense.

