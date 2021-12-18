Raccoon Valley Radio Holiday Music Magazines Begin Today

Two confirmed tornadoes touched down in the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Guthrie County at 5:03pm and then a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Guthrie, Dallas and Greene counties at 5:10pm. Greene County’s tornado warning was issued at 5:15pm. According to Adair and Guthrie County Emergency Management, a tornado touched down in Bagley. During the incident, a semi-tractor rolled over on Highway 141, west of Bagley, and blocked the highway. Adair and Guthrie County EMA reports only minor injuries to the driver of the semi. They also reported a roof had been blown off of a building in Bagley and there was pea-sized hail reported along Highway 25 and Interstate-80. Jefferson Assistant Fire Chief Sean Schiltz says the confirmed tornado in Greene County caused widespread, significant damage. Dallas County Emergency Management Coordinator AJ Seely reported no property damage and was never under a tornado warning.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO