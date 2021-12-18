Raccoon Valley Radio Holiday Music Magazines Begin Today

(Beaver County, PA) Once again this year, WBVP, WMBA and 99.3 F.M. will air continuous, commercial free Christmas Music around the holiday. “Christmas Music ‘Round The Clock “ is a 44 hour Christmas music marathon that will begin at 11 A.M. on Friday, Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021 and run through 7:00 A.M. on Sunday, December 26, 2021. What makes the presentation special is the fact that any and all local church, civic, school choral groups, bands and recording artists are welcome to participate and be featured on the program. Last year, over 50 special, locally recorded segments were included in “Christmas Music ‘Round The Clock “, including recordings of everything from the annual Genevans and Beaver Valley Choral Society Christmas concerts to local elementary school choruses, to local rock bands singing Christmas carols, and more!
