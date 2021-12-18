ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raccoon Valley Radio Holiday Music Magazines Begin Today

By Logan Mantz
 4 days ago

Raccoon Valley Radio will play Christmas with the non-stop Sounds of the Season beginning today. Non-stop Sounds of the Seasons will air from 1 to...

Two Confirmed Tornadoes in the Raccoon Valley Radio-Listening Area

Two confirmed tornadoes touched down in the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Guthrie County at 5:03pm and then a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Guthrie, Dallas and Greene counties at 5:10pm. Greene County’s tornado warning was issued at 5:15pm. According to Adair and Guthrie County Emergency Management, a tornado touched down in Bagley. During the incident, a semi-tractor rolled over on Highway 141, west of Bagley, and blocked the highway. Adair and Guthrie County EMA reports only minor injuries to the driver of the semi. They also reported a roof had been blown off of a building in Bagley and there was pea-sized hail reported along Highway 25 and Interstate-80. Jefferson Assistant Fire Chief Sean Schiltz says the confirmed tornado in Greene County caused widespread, significant damage. Dallas County Emergency Management Coordinator AJ Seely reported no property damage and was never under a tornado warning.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
dayton.com

Where to tune in for all things holiday music in the Miami Valley

You’re officially in the clear to blast holiday music at any moment you deem to be a festive one. People might have strong opinions as to when it’s acceptable to start playing holiday tunes. But with only 15 more days left to go until Santa comes to town, we say it’s time to get out the jingle bells.
DAYTON, OH
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Raccoon Valley Radio-Listening Area to Face First Measurable Snowfall

The Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area will be facing its first measurable snowfall of the season tomorrow. Weatherology Meteorologist Paul Trambley says Friday will begin with rainfall, but will then switch to snow by late afternoon and early evening on Friday. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio the change in precipitation may cause portions of the roadway for motorists to become slick, especially during the evening commute.
ENVIRONMENT
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Radio Wants to Air Your Christmas Music!

(Beaver County, PA) Once again this year, WBVP, WMBA and 99.3 F.M. will air continuous, commercial free Christmas Music around the holiday. “Christmas Music ‘Round The Clock “ is a 44 hour Christmas music marathon that will begin at 11 A.M. on Friday, Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021 and run through 7:00 A.M. on Sunday, December 26, 2021. What makes the presentation special is the fact that any and all local church, civic, school choral groups, bands and recording artists are welcome to participate and be featured on the program. Last year, over 50 special, locally recorded segments were included in “Christmas Music ‘Round The Clock “, including recordings of everything from the annual Genevans and Beaver Valley Choral Society Christmas concerts to local elementary school choruses, to local rock bands singing Christmas carols, and more!
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Sheridan Media

Swinging into the Holidays with music

Sheridan College’s Holiday Swing ‘21 concert will be presented at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center For The Arts. This concert is free and open to the public and no tickets are required. A non-perishable donation to the People Assistance Food Bank is appreciated.
SHERIDAN, WY
Times Leader

Let today be a day for new beginnings

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Happy winter solstice. Seriously. If it feels like it’s been a long, odd winter followed by a long, frustrating year (or two) and a hectic not-enough-time holiday season, well, this arguably is the cosmic day for you. Technically, the is...
LIFESTYLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

160 Greene County Families Receive Holiday Food Baskets

The holiday season got a little brighter for Greene County families that are in need this time of year. On Saturday Greene County Adopt-A-Family and other volunteers passed out holiday food baskets to 160 families at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds. Long-time organizer Sherry Graven says they collect donations all year long to give away food to families during winter break from school, along with winter clothing and back to school supplies. She points out the donations were really needed this year with food prices constantly on the raise.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

One Day Left To Register For Program in Adel

For one upcoming holiday-themed event in Adel, there is only one day left to register to participate. The Adel Parks and Recreation Department announced a new holiday program that will allow children to decorate a dozen sugar Christmas cookies to take home. After children are done decorating cookies they will get to enjoy hot chocolate and the movie “The Santa Clause.”
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Raccoon Valley Radio Announces Christmas Cash Giveaway Winners

Raccoon Valley Radio has announced its three $1,000 Christmas Cash Giveaway winners. The winners have been announced for the three separate stations as Mary Ridgeway, of Perry, as the 99.7FM KDLS winner, Shari Hewitt , of Hardcourt as the 98.9FM KGRA winner, and Brandi Monroy, of Panora, as the 107.9FM KKRF winner.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Thompson Shares Firsthand Account of Tornado

Five tornadoes ripped through Greene County last week and one family shares their experience as one of the tornadoes hit their property. John Thompson says he wanted to take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather, over 70 degrees, and he had just returned to his family’s farm south of Jefferson. About an hour later, Thompson says his father, Charlie, just returned from the grocery store after his final cancer treatment and tells Raccoon Valley Radio the clouds got dark. Then they received tornado warning alerts on their phones. John points out, his dad went outside and then rushed back in saying he saw the twister.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora PETs Adoption Before Christmas

A local non profit organization might be helpful in a gift idea for Christmas. Panora PETS Volunteer Marianne Reeves says they do see more of an excitement for people wanting to adopt pets around the holidays. Reeves reminds people of a few things before adopting a pet for the holiday.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Tomorrow is Deadline to Sign Up for Free Jefferson Elks Christmas Day Dinner

A deadline is fast approaching for those who are spending Christmas Day alone and would like a free meal. The Jefferson Elks Lodge #2306 is hosting the 56th Annual Christmas Day Dinner at the lodge on Saturday. The meal will be served starting at 4pm with the menu to include ham and turkey, along with mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, rolls and homemade pumpkin pie. The Elks are providing the meals as either dine-in, pick-up or delivery.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora PETS Searching For Volunteers

A non profit organization in Panora is searching for volunteers. Panora PETS (Protecting Even The Strays) Volunteer Marianna Reeves says they’re dependent on volunteers and foster homes. Reeves addresses a common concern that people have when it comes to volunteering at an animal shelter. “So many folks will say,...
PANORA, IA

