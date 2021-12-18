ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

COVID-19 booster can prevent Delta effectively, study finds

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YBbX_0dQP1TIQ00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine shows Delta resistance.

They analyzed one of the world’s largest integrated health record databases to examine the effectiveness of the third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162B2 vaccine against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The study provides the largest peer-reviewed evaluation of the effectiveness of a third “booster” dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a nationwide mass-vaccination setting.

The study is from Harvard and the Clalit Research Institute. One author is Prof. Ran Balicer.

Many countries are currently experiencing a resurgence of SARS-CoV-2 infections despite hitherto successful vaccination campaigns.

This may be due to the greater infectiousness of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant of SARS-CoV-2, and to waning immunity of vaccines administered months earlier.

In the face of the current resurgence, several countries are planning to administer a third booster dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

This study suggests that a third vaccine dose is effective in reducing severe COVID-19-related outcomes compared to individuals who have received two vaccine doses at least 5 months ago.

The study took place from July 30, 2021 through Sept 23, 2021, coinciding with Israel’s fourth wave of coronavirus infection and illness, during which the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant was the dominant strain in the country for new infections.

The team reviewed data from 728,321 individuals aged 12 or above who had received the third dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine.

These individuals were carefully matched 1:1 with 728,321 individuals who had received only two shots of the BNT162b2 vaccine at least five months prior.

The team found individuals who received three doses of the vaccine (7 days or more after the third dose) had a 93% lower risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization, 92% lower risk of severe COVID-19 disease, and 81% lower risk of COVID-19-related death.

Vaccine effectiveness was found to be similar for different sexes, age groups (ages 40-69 and 70+) and the number of comorbidities.

The team also found that infection rates began to drop for each age group 7-10 days after that age group became eligible for the third dose.

If you care about COVID booster, please read studies about everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots, and findings that new drug combo can effectively treat COVID-19 infection.

For more information about COVID, please see recent studies about this drug that can block multiple COVID-19 variants, and results showing that COVID-19 vaccine booster could effectively protect those 60 and older.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This drug combo can effectively fight COVID-19

In a recent study published in the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, researchers found a new drug combination that showed promising results in treating COVID-19. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) could effectively suppress the infection. One author of the study is Professor Denis Kainov. Nafamostat...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Study Group#Covid#Booster#Lancet#Harvard
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marconews.com

Moderna study suggests 3rd dose effective vs. omicron; Trump booed when he says he got booster: COVID-19 updates

The first data available for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine suggests a third booster dose will be effective against omicron, the variant that is rapidly taking over the world. Moderna said early Monday that in a lab study, blood from 20 people who received the 50-microgram Moderna booster had 37 times the number of neutralizing antibodies as compared to blood from the same number of people who only received two shots. Moderna had reduced the dose of its booster to half the dose of the original two shots to limit side effects such as fever, muscle aches and fatigue.
NFL
healthcanal.com

How Effective Is The COVID-19 Booster Shot Against The Omicron Variant?

As the Omicron COVID variant continues to spread rapidly, healthcare professionals and public health advocates continue to urge the unvaccinated to find a clinic. They’re also emphasizing the importance of boosters, even for those who have already received a complete round of vaccine doses. How effective is a booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say

(AP) — Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version. Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more […]
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

mRNA Vaccines Highly Effective at Preventing Death From COVID-19 – But Less Effective at Preventing Infection

A target trial emulation study found that in an elderly population of U.S. veterans with high comorbidity burden, mRNA vaccine efficacy at preventing infection with COVID-19 was substantially lower than previously reported but effectiveness against death was very high. These finding suggest that complementary infection mitigation efforts remain important for pandemic control, even with vaccination. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
arcamax.com

Large studies shows huge benefit of COVID-19 booster shots

In research likely to galvanize U.S. support for booster shots, scientists found that Israel’s aggressive campaign to shore up waning coronavirus immunity with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine has saved lives and reduced new infections across the age spectrum. Booster shots drove down cases of severe COVID-19 and...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy