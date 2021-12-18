ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Vitamin D supplements may reduce the duration of the common cold

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9Egd_0dQP1RWy00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

After a couple of years of mask-wearing, social distancing and hand sanitising, the common cold is back. And – according to some people – back with a vengeance.

Some are calling it a “super cold” – others, “the worst cold ever”. Fortunately, there may be a way to reduce the duration of a cold: vitamin D supplements.

We may suffer more common colds during the winter because we spend more time close to each other indoors. But vitamin D levels might also influence the risk of getting a cold.

There are more colds during winter when vitamin D levels are lowest, and fewer colds during summer when vitamin D levels are highest.

We get most of our vitamin D from the sun’s rays (80%–100%) and only a small amount from our diet.

For people living at latitudes above 30 degrees, such as in the UK, there is a higher risk of having low vitamin D levels (vitamin D insufficiency) in the winter.

People who spend most of their time indoors, or with their skin covered, are also at a higher risk of vitamin D insufficiency. More than half of the UK population is considered to have insufficient vitamin D levels in winter.

In the UK, the sun’s rays are too weak to provide enough vitamin D between October and March. This means that from October until March, people’s vitamin D levels are likely to fall.

Research shows that vitamin D influences the risk of catching common colds and other respiratory infections.

People with lower vitamin D levels are more likely to have a common cold, and people supplemented with vitamin D are less likely to get a common cold.

As well as reducing the chance of getting a common cold, our recent research shows that vitamin D supplementation reduces the severity and duration of common colds.

First, we found that vitamin D-sufficient military recruits were less likely to have a common cold than vitamin D-insufficient recruits during 12 weeks of basic military training.

Then we examined the effect of vitamin D supplementation during winter on common colds.

We supplemented recruits with either simulated sunlight (UV radiation by a whole-body irradiation cabinet) or oral vitamin D₃ tablets (1,000 IU per day for four weeks to restore vitamin D to normal levels and then 400 IU per day for eight weeks to maintain healthy vitamin D levels).

Both supplements similarly achieved vitamin D sufficiency in almost all recruits.

We found that vitamin D supplementation did not reduce the likelihood of getting a common cold, but it did reduce the number of days a participant had a common cold by 36%. It also reduced the peak severity of common cold symptoms by 15%.

How to get your vitamin D topped up

Our findings support the UK government’s recommendation to maintain vitamin D sufficiency all year round, and they show a potentially beneficial role of wintertime vitamin D supplementation.

It is not possible to get enough sunlight in the UK between October and March, so it’s advisable to take a 10 microgram vitamin D supplement daily during this period (this value is sometimes shown as 400 IU on the label).

If you can’t get any sunlight at all, or you have not supplemented with vitamin D from October onwards, you may need to take 25 micrograms (1,000 IU) of vitamin D for four weeks to restore your vitamin D to a healthy level.

To ensure that you get enough vitamin D during the summer, make sure you get short periods of regular sunlight exposure.

Safe sunlight exposure for people living at latitudes between 30 and 60 degrees north involves being in the sun for 15 minutes between 10am and 3pm while wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Written by Sophie E Harrison, Neil Walsh, Sam Oliver. From The Conversation.

If you care about Vitamin D, please read studies about low vitamin D may increase risk of bladder cancer, and findings that low vitamin D may speed up cognitive decline.

For more information about wellness, please see recent studies about daily supplement that may reduce respiratory symptoms in older people, and results showing that these 4 supplements may help prevent heart disease, stroke.

Comments / 1

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin B12 deficiency increases your risk of depression

In a new study from Trinity College Dublin, researchers examined the link between folate and vitamin B12 status and its associations with greater risk of depressive symptoms in older adults. They found that low vitamin B12 status is linked to depressive symptoms but folate is not associated with depression. Deficiency...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

The sunshine vitamin that ‘D’elivers on heart health

Free from the sun, vitamin D delivers a natural source for one of the hormones essential to our bodies, especially the bones. In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found when you’re down on this essential nutrient, it’s not only your bones that could suffer but also your cardio health.
HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

The link between vitamin D, inflammation and COVID-19

Almost two years into the pandemic now and researchers are all still learning what can be done to stack the odds against COVID-19 or reduce the severity of the disease if we do end up with the virus. Quite a bit of research has stacked up, including:. Using melatonin appears...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Vitamin A#Common Cold#Colds
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression

Very common vitamin deficiency linked to higher levels of depression. Almost half of young women have insufficient vitamin D levels, which is linked to depression. The study also found that over one-third of young women had signs of clinical depression. Dr David Kerr, the psychologist who led the study, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Study Links Vitamin D with Heart Health

Vitamin D has been linked to heart health in a new study from researchers at the University of South Australia (UniSA). The study, published in European Heart Journal, uses a genetic approach that allowed the team to assess how increasing vitamin D levels can affect CVD risk based on how high participants’ actual vitamin D levels were. It used information from up to 267,980 individuals, which allowed the team to provide robust statistical evidence for the link between vitamin D deficiency and CVD, a press release states.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

Vitamin D Deficiency: A Strange Sensation That Could Be A Sign

Many people experience this sensation even with both feet firmly on the ground. A sudden sensation of dizziness, or that your head is spinning could be a sign of vitamin D deficiency. It is a symptom of a common type of vertigo called paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV). Other symptoms include...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: 5 Mental Signs Linked To Low B12 Levels

Foods high in vitamin B12 include shellfish, eggs, fish, poultry, meats and milk. A vitamin B12 deficiency means there is not enough vitamin B12 circulating in the body. Mentally, prolonged vitamin B12 deficiency has been linked to a range of symptoms. These include memory issues, confusion, irritability, depression and even...
HEALTH
Popular Science

9 best supplements for gut health

Image by moakets from Pixabay There are many options available for proper gut health and bloating, but these best supplements for gut health and bloating featured today will help you get your gut health back in check quickly.
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Dr. Theresa Dale Looks at the Top Vitamin and Mineral Supplements

Dr. Theresa Dale, the founder of California College of Natural Medicine, says research continues to prove raw food and a vegan diet, lifestyle, supplementation, and mind~ body wellness are keys to good health. VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, DECEMBER 1, 2021 — The latest focus on immune system support has shed some light...
VENTURA, CA
MindBodyGreen

Research Shows Air Pollution May Cause Vitamin D Deficiency

Substances in the atmosphere that contribute to air pollution are not only bad for our lungs but may also affect vitamin D levels, a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports reveals. Vitamin D is an essential fat-soluble micronutrient responsible for the maintenance of bone and immune health, among...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy