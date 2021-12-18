A low-gluten, high-fiber diet could improve weight loss, gut health

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers found eating a low-gluten, high-fiber diet changes bacteria in the gut, decreases gastrointestinal discomfort such as bloating, and is linked to modest weight loss.

The changes in intestinal comfort and body weight relate to changes in gut bacteria composition and function.

The study is from the University of Copenhagen. One author is Oluf Pedersen.

An increasing number of people choose a low-gluten diet, even though they’re not allergic to it.

The trend has sparked public debate about whether or not low-gluten diets are recommended for people without allergies. Now, researchers have looked into it.

In the study, the team tested 60 middle-aged healthy Danish adults with two eight-week interventions comparing a low-gluten diet (2g gluten per day) and a high-gluten diet (18g gluten per day).

The two diets were balanced in the number of calories and nutrients including the same amount of dietary fibers. However, the composition of fibers differed markedly between the two diets.

The team concluded that the effects of low-gluten dieting in healthy people may not be primarily due to reduced intake of gluten itself but rather to a change in dietary fiber composition by reducing fibers from wheat and rye and replacing them with fibers from vegetables, brown rice, corn, oat, and quinoa.

A low-gluten diet has previously been proposed to diminish gastrointestinal symptoms in patients with inflammatory bowel diseases and irritable bowel syndrome, disorders that occur in up to 20% of the general Western population.

The present study suggests that even some healthy individuals may prefer a low-gluten diet to combat intestinal discomfort or excess body weight.

Therefore, there is an obvious need for the availability of fiber-enriched, nutritionally high-quality gluten-free food items that are fresh or minimally processed to consumers who prefer a low-gluten diet.

