In a recent study published in the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, researchers found a new drug combination that showed promising results in treating COVID-19.

The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) could effectively suppress the infection.

One author of the study is Professor Denis Kainov.

Nafamostat is already in use as a drug against COVID-19 and is undergoing extensive testing in Japan, among other places. Pegasys (IFNα) is currently used mainly to treat hepatitis C.

Combining the two appears to have a positive effect. Both drugs attack a factor in the cells called TMPRSS2, which plays a critical role in viral replication.

The team also found only low doses of the combination medicine are needed. The low doses of the drugs in combination may have several clinical advantages. including fewer adverse events and improved outcomes for patients.

In other words, the combination of medicine can both save lives and make life easier for patients. Nafamostat is relatively inexpensive. The downside of Pegasys (IFNα) is its higher cost.

Officially, 4.55 million people have died from COVID-19 worldwide.

But unreported numbers are most likely very large in parts of the world where the cause of death is not always accurately recorded.

