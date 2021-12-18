ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool report: Reds to let defender leave next month

By Tom Hancock
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool have reportedly put a £15 million price tag on Nat Phillips, with a...

www.fourfourtwo.com

The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Real Madrid tracking Liverpool defender Joe Gomez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool defender Joe Gomez ahead of a potential move next summer. Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has reportedly spoken to Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge as he pushes to sign the Borussia Dortmund hitman. Tottenham are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool No2 Lijnders defends small squad decision

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has defended their small squad this season. Jurgen Klopp was without 10 senior players for his side's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. Ahead of tonight's Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Leicester City, Lijnders said: "Without a small squad we would not have Trent Alexander-Arnold. "We wouldn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would prefer one-off Carabao Cup semi-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is happy to cede any home advantage and play in a one-off Carabao Cup semi-final to ease the burden on his players. After a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Leicester, set up by Takumi Minamino’s goal in the fifth minute of added time to make it 3-3, Klopp’s side were drawn against Arsenal in the last four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain briefly made it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool fightback to beat Leicester as Spurs, Chelsea reach League Cup semis

Liverpool came from two goals down to beat Leicester on penalties after a pulsating League Cup quarter-final ended 3-3 at Anfield as Tottenham and Chelsea also made the semi-finals on Wednesday. You can see the names of these teams that have reached the semi-finals - Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal with us - so every side wants to try to lift this trophy."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football on the front line in the Covid culture war

The tweet is as stupid as it is jarring. “I am a broken man,” it said. “Juergen (sic) Klopp has killed my love… LFC you’re dead to me.”The Twitter account in question has as its profile picture an illustration of a syringe as the Pied Piper leading a crowd of surgically-masked children. To where is anyone’s guess: according to doctors and scientists, the destination of vaccinated youngsters is safety from the most extreme effects of Covid-19. In the mad mind of the author of the tweet, the boys and girls are heading for their doom.Jurgen Klopp has been, if we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St Mirren

Ange Postecoglou claimed Celtic lacked composure in front of goal following his side’s 0-0 stalemate against Covid-affected St Mirren in Paisley.Celtic dominated the cinch Premiership match but could not get the breakthrough and had to settle for a draw which leaves them six points behind leaders Rangers.The Parkhead boss, who made six enforced changes to the side which won the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian on Sunday, said: “We should have won the game.“We created enough chances and we dominated the whole game but we lacked some composure and quality in the final third to finish them off.“It wasn’t...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser sees ‘no point’ in VAR

Frustrated Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser has questioned the point of VAR after being denied a penalty for the second time in four days. The 27-year-old Scotland international, who was aggrieved not to be awarded a spot-kick following a challenge by Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold during his side’s 3-1 Premier League defeat at Anfield on Thursday evening, was astonished to see his appeals go unrewarded on Sunday after being wiped out by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Has Antonio Conte stumbled across another golden plan B at Tottenham?

Antonio Conte is the manager with the best Plan B in Premier League history. His mid-match switch to 3-4-3 when Chelsea were 3-0 down to Arsenal in September in 2016 was followed by a run of 13 straight wins in a new formation. A procession to the title followed. Perhaps no one else in the division has ever changed tack so decisively and successfully.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Former Liverpool defender outlines two signings the club should make

He thinks this will solve Liverpool’s AFCON-undrum. Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has outlined two signings that he feels the club should make in the January transfer window. It appears as though Liverpool will be without their star forwards – Sadio Mane and Mo Salah – for at least...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has utmost respect for Arsenal despite ‘dad banter’

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted he would use his “dad banter” against him if he were Mikel Arteta. Johnson takes his League One outfit to Arteta’s Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday having unwittingly incurred the wrath of a section of the Gunners fanbase with a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that he would be happy to face the North London club in the last eight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham missing Ryan Sessegnon for West Ham tie

Tottenham will be without Ryan Sessegnon for the Carabao Cup quarter-final with West Ham. Sessegnon suffered a muscular injury in Sunday’s draw with Liverpool and could be ruled out for a fortnight, joining fellow defender Cristian Romero (hamstring) on the sidelines.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool squad all dream of winning trophies – assistant boss Pep Lijnders

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders insists the determination to win trophies is so high even 35-year-old James Milner still dreams of silverware. The veteran midfielder has won league titles with Manchester City and Liverpool, in addition to the Champions League, the FA Cup, League Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup but the desire still burns bright.
PREMIER LEAGUE

