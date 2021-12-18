ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

bell hooks will forever be a foundational force in Black feminist thought

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDSBZ_0dQOyotW00
‘It all begins and ends, for her, with love.’

I first met bell hooks in the late 1980s at a feminist conference where I, and a slew of other graduate students, slept on the floor of her hotel suite because the meeting was overbooked. For the next three-plus decades we were colleagues, intellectual comrades and interlocutors who sometimes disagreed, but shared a bond of mutual respect and solidarity. I will miss her words and her presence in our lives.

bell hooks (AKA Gloria Jean Watkins), feminist writer, radical thinker and teacher, died on Wednesday, 15 December at the age of 69, at her home in Berea, Kentucky. She was the daughter of working-class parents born in a small town in the Jim Crow South. She eventually went to Stanford University on scholarship and worked as a telephone operator to cover her other expenses. Borrowing her nom de plume from her outspoken great-grandmother, hooks went on to become one of the foremost feminist intellectuals and radical writers of her time. Her writings spanned the spectrum from capitalism and imperialism, to education, masculinity, beauty and love. Her influence is vast and her death leaves a painful void for those who knew and loved her. The outpouring of respect and tributes are testimony to the reach, in breadth and depth, of her work and the power of her legacy.

hooks was as prolific as she was provocative. She wrote or co-wrote over 40 books ranging from children’s books to accessible theoretical texts. The titles of her books say a lot about her political message and her intellectual framework. In Feminist Theory: Margin to Center (1984), one of her most influential texts, she challenges us to embrace a feminist politic that is holistic, democratic, anti-capitalist and inclusive of all genders, including masculine ones. She rejects bourgeois white feminist writers that re-inscribe other hierarchies of power and domination in their politics and practices. These messages are reinforced in her related text, Feminism is for Everybody. Her works – including Teaching to Transgress, Breaking Bread: Insurgent Intellectual Life (co-written with Cornel West), and Remembered Rapture: The Writer at Work- all speak to her love of books and ideas as tools for radical social change. “My writing is a form of activism,” she once told me.

hooks was a feminist through and through, but she was not a congenial feminist. She was a critic, a provocateur, and an interrogator. “Do we have to call every woman sister?” she wondered in one essay, suggesting that sisterhood and feminism were not about biology or essentialist notions of group identity, but about politics and values, and struggle. Instead of the more academic term, “intersectionality”, hooks preferred to name “imperialist-white supremacist-capitalist-patriarchy” as the interlocking systems that needed to be combatted. There is a power in naming the problem and l she did not shy from that. She also did not shy from critiques of other women, including Black women, when their politics and views did not align with hers – from self-promoting mainstream academics to popular pro-capitalist pop stars.

hooks was a theorist, a rigorous thinker and a brazen and eloquent writer, whose books are taught in college classrooms around the world. However, what was most important to her was accessibility and relevance. She wanted her ideas to engage diverse and grassroots audiences, and they did: from kitchen tables to book clubs to prison yards. One of the most powerful testaments to hooks’s influence and ability to reach people in unexpected places is the feminist study group started by a group of incarcerated men in the California prison system to explore and root out assumptions and practices that underly toxic forms of masculinity. Their project was feature in a 2018 documentary called The Feminists in Cell Block Y. Their syllabus featured the writings of bell hooks. Her words, according to them, transformed their lives.

hooks was able to touch so many people, at so many levels, across so many boundaries of difference, because she was a brazen truth-teller and willing to be vulnerable and transparent about her own life, pain and contradictions. “I was in an abusive relationship,” she confessed in one interview. In her writings she talked openly about a difficult childhood and a tyrannical father who could also at times be protective and kind. She opened up, especially in her later writings, about her own personal struggles, her rages and disappointments, her traumas and her fears.

Sometimes theoretical writers distance themselves from the topics they write about with a feigned bloodless objectivity. hooks did the opposite. She invited us to care, to feel, and to experience the world through her lens. It all begins and ends, for her, with love. “The moment we begin to love, we begin to move against domination,” she once wrote. But not everyone loved her back when she spoke truth to power. hooks told her truths wherever she went and was not afraid of opposition. As a college commencement speaker in Texas, a year after the 9/11 attacks and the launch of George Bush’s so-called “war on terror”, hooks experienced a chorus of boos from parents and graduates as she loudly condemned war, violence and racism. She could never be accused of being a fair-weather radical. She took her Black left feminist politics with her wherever she went.

hooks had an unconventional career path, by choice. She made her own road, spoke her own truths, and won the hearts and minds of many along the way. The social media tributes to her since her death speak to the ways that her vast body of work changed lives, launched activist careers, affirmed values and saved others from isolation and despair. In addition to fans and followers, she also had a handful of devoted lifelong friends.

The following touching memory of hooks was shared with me by my dear friend and hers, the Black feminist pathmaker Dr Beverly Guy-Sheftall: “Loving my feminist friend/comrade for 40 years – unconditionally and deeply – enriched my life in ways that I am only now grasping. We gathered at Spelman, Oberlin, the New School and of course Berea College. We talked about books, politics, shopping, partners, the lives we crafted, the friends we shared, our dreams and disappointments. When I saw her at her home in Berea on November 25, I thought it might be the last time. I told her I would always love her and her writings …”

She is forever a foundational force in Black feminist thought and praxis, and in the work of all movements that are attempting to take us beyond, to paraphrase hooks, imperialism, white supremacy, capitalism and patriarchy. Rest in power, dear sister, your work is done and we are better for it.

  • Barbara Ransby is a historian, writer and activist. She is the author of Ella Baker and the Black Freedom Movement and a professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she directs the Social Justice Initiative

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

David Dalaithngu obituary: Walkabout star a ‘consummate actor’ who helped reinvent Australian film

The charismatic actor, mesmerising dancer and cultural icon David Dalaithngu is finally going home. Dalaithngu, of the Mandhalpuyngu clan in Arnhem Land, spent his final years battling lung cancer in the care of his friend Mary Hood in Murray Bridge, in South Australia. He often said how much he missed his country but understood his deteriorating health made it impossible to travel.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
skeptic.com

Jason Hill on What White Americans Owe Black People

In this conversation with Jason Hill based on his book What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression, Shermer probes the philosopher on the arguments for and against reparations. In this provocative and highly original work, philosophy professor Jason Hill explores multiple dimensions of...
SOCIETY
The Week

Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69. According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cornel West
Person
Bell Hooks
ETOnline.com

bell hooks, Renowned Author and Feminist, Dead at 69

Acclaimed author and activist bell hooks died on Wednesday. She was 69. "The family of bell hooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt," hooks' family said in the statement. "The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors, and international fame for her works as poet, author, feminist, professor, cultural critic, and social activist. We are proud to just call her sister, friend, confidant, and influencer."
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

"It’s a Seismic Loss.” Prominent Black Female Writers Honor Feminist icon bell hooks

The world lost author, educator, and feminist icon bell hooks this week. hooks’ work, including bestsellers like ‘All About Love,’ ‘Feminism is for Everybody,’ and ‘Ain’t I A Woman,’ has been foundational to the women’s rights and civil rights movements since the 1980s. Always leading with love, hooks “called us all to oppose these forms of domination wherever they are.” The 19th*’s Errin Haines and University of Pennsylvania Professor Dorothy Roberts reflect on how hooks provided the language to make “feminism for everybody” and fill in the blanks, says Haines, identifying intersectionality before it was named. “We will be life-long students of bell hooks.”Dec. 19, 2021.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Feminism#Feminist#Racism#Bell#Stanford University
HuffingtonPost

Black Natives Want to See Themselves in 'Reservation Dogs,' Too

A long-awaited modern Indigenous renaissance is happening in Hollywood. Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls” began streaming in the spring. Netflix’s “Rez Ball” and NBC series “Sovereign” are set to debut soon. One comedy, co-written by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, has largely occupied the limelight since its summer premiere: “Reservation Dogs.” Directed...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Business Insider

The founder of Black Girls Code has been ousted as head of the nonprofit after allegations of 'workplace impropriety'

Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been removed from leading the nonprofit. In a statement, the nonprofit's board said it's investigating allegations of "workplace impropriety," but Bryant remains on staff. Black Girls Code teaches girls tech skills, and has partnered with Google, Facebook, and Nike. Kimberly Bryant, the founder...
ADVOCACY
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

86K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy