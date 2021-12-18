ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navaro explains how he almost joined Guns N’ Roses

By Ali Shutler
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navaro has explained how he almost joined Guns N’ Roses, but didn’t show up to the audition. Following the break-up of Jane’s Addiction in 1991 and the departure of Izzy Stradlin from Guns N’ Roses, frontman Axl Rose apparently “really wanted” Navaro to join his...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash

(hennemusic) Slash is sharing an update on Guns N' Roses plans to release an expanded reissue package featuring their classic "Use Your Illusion" albums, possibly this coming summer. Following a 2018 edition of the "Appetite For Destruction - Locked N' Loaded Box Set", fans have been expecting a similar package...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Foo Fighters, Jane’s Addiction, & The Strokes Confirmed For ‘Lollapalooza Chile’

Foo Fighters, Jane's Addiction, the Strokes, Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly, and the Ramones' Marky Ramone are among the artists set to appear in March at the 10th anniversary Lollapalooza Chile. The three-day event will kick off on March 18th, 2022 at Santiago's Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. Lollapalooza co-founder Perry...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Pat Smear
Person
Izzy Stradlin
Person
Axl Rose
Person
David Bowie
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
John Frusciante
theprp.com

NHC (Foo Fighters, Jane’s Addiction) Release “Lazy Eyes” Music Video

A music video directed by Todd Newman for NHC‘s recent single “Lazy Eyes” saw a release online this week. That footage was filmed amid a live performance at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. The track is one of several to have seen a release this year from the aforementioned supergroup, whose roster includes Foo Fighters drummer/vocalist Taylor Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Axl Rose Wanted Wolfgang Van Halen To Jam With Guns N' Roses

Wolfgang Van Halen recently explained that it was frontman Axl Rose who wanted him to join Guns N' Roses on stage to jam their classic hit "Paradise City". His solo band Mammoth WVH opened for Guns N' Roses on their U.S. summer tour and he joined GNR on stage at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL back in October.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Dave ‘N’ Roses?

After Izzy Stradlin left G’N’R in the early 90’s, and before Gilby Clark got the gig, Dave Navarro could’ve had the job.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Welcome to Rockville 2022 lineup: Megadeth, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction & more added

Welcome to Rockville returns to the Daytona International Speedway May 19-22, and in addition to previously announced headliners KISS, Korn, Guns N' Roses, and Foo Fighters, the lineup also includes Megadeth, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Rise Against, Black Label Society, Clutch, Down, Ministry, Jerry Cantrell, Baroness, Poppy, In Flames, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, Alexisonfire, The Hu, Spiritbox, The Chats, Oxymorrons, Don Broco, Stick To Your Guns, Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front, Poorstacy, Radkey, and more. It's also got very popular stuff like Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Breaking Benjamin, and Shinedown that maybe you don't care about, or maybe you do! Either way, tickets are on sale now and you can check out the full lineup on the poster below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Addictions#Red Hot Chili Peppers#The Guns N Roses#Gnr
People

Wolf Van Halen Says He Sometimes Catches Himself Performing Like His Dad Eddie: 'It Just Happens'

Even if it's unintentional, Wolf Van Halen sometimes finds himself making similar moves to his late dad Eddie when he's on stage. "It just happens," he tells PEOPLE. Wolf (via his band Mammoth WVH) is prepping for a big year: his debut single "Distance" is nominated for best rock song at the 2022 Grammys and he's hitting the road alongside rock band Dirty Honey for the massive Young Guns Tour in January. The tour is set to prove that rock and roll is far from dead.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!

Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! Dancing With the Stars has featured some incredible partners over the years, but the ABC competition series is also no stranger to fumbles over mismatched pairings. Kim Kardashian competed on the dance series’ 7th season in 2008 alongside her pro partner, Mark Ballas....
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy