Fayetteville, N.C. — Hundreds of coronavirus cases and outbreaks have been reported in nursing homes across North Carolina. 150 nursing homes and 66 residential care facilities are reporting a coronavirus outbreak. One of the worst in central North Carolina is at the Carolina Rehab Center of Cumberland County. 87 people have tested positive, most of them being residents. So far, two residents have died from the virus during the recent outbreak, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO