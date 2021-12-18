Indiana Opens As Small Favorite Against Notre Dame Saturday in Final Crossroads Classic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana and Notre Dame tangle on Saturday in Indianapolis in the 11th and final Crossroads Classic, and the Hoosiers have opened as a four-point favorite in the game, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website.
The Hoosiers are 8-2 on the season, winning all eight home games and losing twice on the road at Syracuse and Wisconsin. This is their first — and only — neutral site game on the schedule. Notre Dame is just 4-4, but had a signature win last weekend, knocking off then No. 10-ranked Kentucky in South Bend.
The Hoosiers are 6-4 against the point spread this season. Here are their results thus far:
- Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 30 — Lost to Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)
- Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)
- Dec. 8 — Lost to Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)
- Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)
Notre Dame is just 2-6 against the spread all season, and even lost two games as a favorite.
In the first game of the Crossroads Classic on Saturday, No. 3-ranked Purdue is a 16-point favorite over Butler. It's the largest point spread ever in a Crossroads Classic game. The game starts at Noon ET, and Indiana and Notre Dame will follow at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. Both games are on FOX.
