Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos is an inside look at one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms and the couple whose real-life marriage was far from their weekly television shenanigans. The road to release has been bumpy, with much of the internet taking umbrage at the casting of Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in the roles of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz—the first trailer did little to quiet naysayers—and some of Sorkin’s interview comments fueling the fire. Condensing three major events that took place during the production of I Love Lucy into a one-week period (in reality, they occurred over three different years) with an assortment of flashbacks contextualizing the central partnership is a purposeful narrative choice that leads to an overstuffed biopic.

