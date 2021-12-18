Kristin Davis Reveals She Auditioned For A Major 'Friends' Role

‘Sex and the City’ star Kristin Davis is a proud mom to two adopted children, Gemma and Wilson. Here’s everything to know about the actress’s kids. To most people, Kristin Davis, 56, is best known as the fiercely optimistic and driven Charlotte York from Sex and the City and its new revival series, And Just Like That. But to her two children, daughter Gemma Rose Davis, 10, and son Wilson Davis, 3, Kristin is simply known as “Mom.” Both of Kristin’s kids are Black and adopted. The actress adopted Gemma in 2011, and then seven years later, she adopted Wilson. Kristin, who has never been married, has been proudly raising her two kids as a single woman while keeping them out of the spotlight. Below, everything you need to know about Kristin Davis’ children.

