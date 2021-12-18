ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Farmland Values Released

By Jon Mohwinkle
 4 days ago

Iowa State University has released results of its 2021 Farmland Value survey, which found that the average statewide value of an acre of farmland is $9,751. This is a 29...

