CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 17 is the 118th anniversary of the Wright brothers' first historic flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The original Wright Flyer they flew is displayed in the Smithsonian in Washington D.C., but a replica has been in Charlotte at the Carolinas Aviation Museum. The museum, which has been a Charlotte staple for nearly 30 years, is currently closed for the construction of a brand-new facility.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO