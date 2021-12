It sounds like the pitch for a bad B-grade sports movie. When a powerhouse college football program can’t fill its spot in a holiday bowl game after an illness ransacks its roster, a ragtag team with a losing record from New Jersey gets an unexpected second chance. But this date with national TV audience can only happen if the head coach can get his players back together just before Christmas. Can he beat the odds — and the clock — and make history?!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO