New York's Finest On The Verge Of $12.4 Million Tesla Deal

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
As emergency services prepare to transition to EVs, police departments around the world are trialing fully electric cop cars to find out if EVs can cope with the demands of fast response situations and police pursuits. A few months ago, the Michigan State Police department put a prototype Ford Mustang Mach-E...

Watch Tesla On FSD Beta Try To Navigate Busy New York

While there are those videos showing Tesla driving themselves using Full Self-Driving Beta with hardly any driver intervention, this video is not like that at all. It shows a Tesla Model S Plaid handles itself with FSD engaged in New York and it’s pretty clear the road from beta to final is still very long.
New York City Looking To Buy 300 Teslas For Its Fleet

New York City is reportedly looking to add hundreds of Teslas to its fleet of vehicles, if a proposed contract is approved. The contract is in the amount of $12.4-million and the main part is the acquisition of 300 Model 3 electric sedans to be used by the city, as well as some additional infrastructure to facilitate their use (mostly charging stations of various kinds).
Cars
Woman in New York Gives Birth in Luxury Tesla

It's a girl! A woman in New York gave birth Sunday to a baby girl, and according to officials, both the mom and newborn child are doing well. Doesn't sound like too huge of a deal, right? Well, it's not every day someone gives birth inside of their vehicle in traffic. That is exactly what police said happened when the new mother and her husband got stuck in traffic on their way to the hospital, according to the New York Post.
TravelPulse

Omicron Deals Big Blow to New York City Tourism

Just when New York City had heralded the return of Broadway in September with great fanfare and enthusiastic, adoring crowds, the City’s tourism is about to suffer another blow. The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is raging in New York City and New York State, with positive cases...
Robb Report

Phillips’s New York Watch Auction Scores a Record $35.9 Million in Sales

Phillips’s watch department put an eight-figure exclamation point on its already superlative 2021. The auction house’s annual New York sale brought in $35.9 million over the weekend. The two-day event sold 100 percent by lot and value, and set a new record for the highest-value watch auction in US history. The figure brings the annual total for Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo—which is the full name of the auction house’s watch arm—to a staggering $209.3 million, according to the auction house. That represents a new single-year record for an auction house, as well as an 89 percent increase over 2019,...
spectrumlocalnews.com

More than $22 million coming to Western New York’s biggest airports

The largest airports in Western New York are getting millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan. More than $22 million has arrived and will provide relief for airport operations and concessions to address revenue lost during the pandemic. “These resources will support local jobs and allow Western New York...
The Electric Polestar 2 Gets Its Longest Range Yet

Owning a 2022 Polestar 2 is an experience that will only get better over time. That's because the car is constantly changing and improving via over-the-air updates. The Swedish brand recently released an OTA power upgrade for the long-range dual-motor model. Using software alone, the car gained 67 horsepower and 15 lb-ft of torque, upping the total output to 469 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. The dual-motor Polestar 2 can hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and travel an EPA-estimated 249 miles on a charge.
Tesla Using Four-Year-Old Batteries In New Cars

Tesla is a company rarely removed from controversy, but this doesn't prevent people from buying its cars in droves. Even the Big Apple's boys in blue are set to join in on the craze, following the example of the UK's thin blue line. Not everyone can afford to spend big on a brand new Tesla, however, and many will therefore opt for demo cars to get a cheaper rate. However, it seems that the notorious cost-cutting of Tesla extends beyond the questionable quality that you get in many of its new vehicles. A Twitter user has come across a concerning disclaimer on Tesla's website that pertains to certain demo Model 3 listings, and the implications aren't kind to the EV maker's image.
Tesla's Latest Safety Upgrade Is One Of The Best Yet

Tesla's over-the-air (OTA) updates have revolutionized the way the manufacturer maintains and upgrades the features on its products, and makes life much easier for customers, who no longer have to visit a dealership in order to get the latest software updates. Tesla is constantly streaming software improvements to its cars, and back in August, tons of old Tesla models, including Model S vehicles from as far back as 2012, and Model X cars from 2015 onward received major updates. A lot of the time, these upgrades affect safety systems such as Tesla's controversial Autopilot self-driving system, and a recent update tried to fix some flaws in the Yoke steering wheel system. The latest new feature comes with the 2021.44.5 software update: your Tesla can now read tread wear patterns and tell you when it's time to replace your tires.
Tesla Stops Taking Orders For New $250,000 Roadster

The second-generation Tesla Roadster debuted in concept form a little over four years ago. A final launch date remains unconfirmed as Tesla CEO Elon Musk delayed (again) his Bugatti killer until 2023. The referral program that also gave away free Roadsters to a very select few also ended last September.
