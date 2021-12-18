New York's Finest On The Verge Of $12.4 Million Tesla Deal

Tesla's over-the-air (OTA) updates have revolutionized the way the manufacturer maintains and upgrades the features on its products, and makes life much easier for customers, who no longer have to visit a dealership in order to get the latest software updates. Tesla is constantly streaming software improvements to its cars, and back in August, tons of old Tesla models, including Model S vehicles from as far back as 2012, and Model X cars from 2015 onward received major updates. A lot of the time, these upgrades affect safety systems such as Tesla's controversial Autopilot self-driving system, and a recent update tried to fix some flaws in the Yoke steering wheel system. The latest new feature comes with the 2021.44.5 software update: your Tesla can now read tread wear patterns and tell you when it's time to replace your tires.
