Pastor's Corner: Earthrise: God's promise of everlasting light

By By Rev. Dan Robertson
Daily Leader
 4 days ago
In 1968, fashion was groovy and McDonald’s was celebrating their brand-new sandwich, the Big Mac, which sold for 49 cents. Yet, not everything was a bed of roses. In fact, when you look out at the major events from 53 years ago it does not paint a pretty picture.

The Vietnam War had been ramping up and the casualties were getting higher and higher. It was in 1968 when the war started to become generally acknowledged as unwinnable for the United States. There were protests, marches, and our country was in a place of uncertainty.

A few years earlier, in 1964, The Civil Rights Act, which helped expedite the ending of segregation, was signed into law. Yet that doesn’t mean that racism went away. As people continued to clash, sometimes violently, because of the color of our skin, there were still people who symbolized hope. Martin Luther King Jr, a prominent leader of the Civil Rights Movement, was one of these symbols of hope, a light shining, and on April 4, 1968, he was assassinated.

With conflict over Vietnam and our involvement, with race relations running high, our country’s passion, and hope, and fear, and violence, all carried over into politics. On June 5, 1968, another symbol of hope for many people, a candidate to become president, Bobby Kennedy, was assassinated while walking through a hotel kitchen.

If you look at the major events of 1968, it was not a good year for our country. It was a time of darkness. It was a time of waiting, hoping, for light to shine again. It was a time when we needed someone, something, a symbol, anything, to latch onto so that we could feel the future is going to be OK.

On Dec. 21, 1968, Apollo 8 launched on a mission to orbit the moon. After 69 hours of space flight traveling to the moon, they entered its orbit. The three astronauts aboard, Frank Borman, James Lovell and William Anders became the first human beings to orbit the moon. As they orbited the moon they would lose sight of Earth and the moon would block their communication with NASA. In orbit they were in a time of darkness and all they could do was to prepare and wait.

They would orbit the moon nine times in total. On their fourth orbit, they became the first people to see the Earth rise. We see the sun rise and the sun set, but over the moon, these astronauts saw the Earth rise and took a photograph you have probably seen before, titled Earthrise.

To be in the dark, on the other side of the moon cut off from the rest of humanity, waiting for that moment to see Earth again, to see hope again, to see God’s promise again … can you imagine? Can you imagine waiting outside the manger to hear the baby’s first cry? Do you find yourself now waiting to be assured that some things are still right with the world?

Throughout the mission, Apollo 8 would do television broadcasts. Their most famous was on Dec. 24, during their ninth and final orbit around the moon, a broadcast from Apollo 8 became the most watched television broadcast ever. At the end of a dark year, a group of three, after being farther away from Earth than anyone has ever been before, began a broadcast which played before 500 million people around the world … and they read from Genesis 1. After reading a few verses about God’s creation they concluded with, “And from the crew of Apollo 8, we close with good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas, and God bless all of you — all of you on the good Earth.”

The message of Scripture, of the Gospel, of Christmas, is that even after times of darkness God promises us that light will shine through. The light of Christ, the magnificent wonder we celebrate this Christmas, will never be extinguished. Let us share the light of love with the world, especially in times of anxiety and fear. Amen and Merry Christmas.

Rev. Dan Robertson pastors at First Presbyterian Church of Fairbury


Desiring God

The Pleasures of God’s Faithfulness

There are many levels of pleasure in thinking back over 150 years of the life of Bethlehem. The pleasure of actually looking at the pictures of 20 of the 23 charter members in 1871, and discovering that there were 14 women and 9 men in that first membership. And that on June 24, they held their first service at the home of Eric and Anna Hernland on Hennepin Island.
RELIGION
warrensburgstarjournal.com

The question of God’s existence

Christmas is a good time to question the existence of God. It is this holiday that claims the Incarnation – God becoming man. If God doesn’t exist, Christmas isn’t worth …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
RELIGION
Tulsa World

Pastor’s Corner: Let’s celebrate the spirit of Christmas giving all year

I just got home from working out. I’m not particularly good at it. Just look at my picture. It’s easy to see why I’ve never been recruited by the NFL. I am the evidence that the Biblical statement is true: “...bodily exercise profits a little…” (1 Timothy 4:8). No matter what plan I follow, my body never really responds like I wish it would. It takes a lot of crunches to stay this soft around the middle! Yet I’ve found that the little I do helps me feel better, do better, maybe even look better. So, a few days a week, I go lift heavy things.
NFL
firesideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: The Last Christmas

Luke 2:1-7 I think if you asked a large group of people to tell you one thing about the Christmas story, one detail that people really seem to know, most would tell you the same thing: Jesus was placed in a manger, because there was no room at the inn. The place was busy that night because so many people were going to answer the census and be taxed.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
guideposts.org

God’s Gift of Forgiveness

Is there something in your past that you simply cannot put behind you? If you are having a hard time forgiving yourself or someone else, talk to God. He longs to transform your life through the grace of His forgiveness. Heavenly Father, Your forgiveness is one of the greatest gifts...
RELIGION
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Diversity is God’s design | Church Corner

In 1963, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The most segregated hour of Christian America is 11 o’clock on Sunday morning.” Not much has changed since then. About 80 percent of American church-goers attend services where a single ethnic group comprises 80 percent-plus of the congregation. Meanwhile, our country is becoming more diverse. By 2045, more than half of U.S. citizens will be minorities.
RELIGION
The Marion Star

Pastor column: The promise revealed to Mary

The reason for the season is simple … God worked to complete His plan to send His Redeemer to this world to save the lost. So, God kept His had promise to send a Lamb into the world to die for sin. Today, I want to show you how God revealed His promise to Mary and accomplished the impossible through the birth of His Son. First, Mary is told that she will become the mother of a son,...
MARION, OH
