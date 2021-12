237,596 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours. Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. “This is a public health crisis. We must not make light of the winter surge that we are facing, and we should continue to encourage everyone we know to get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask,” Governor Hochul said. “Let’s all get through this holiday season safely. There are testing sites and boosters widely available across the state in order to keep ourselves and our loved ones from getting seriously ill due to COVID- 19.”

