Saturday, December 18th Weather

By Steve Urness
 4 days ago

TODAY…Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 5 to 10. West winds 5 to 15 mph....

Is Snow in the Forecast for Christmas?

While it was a busy morning, with freezing rain across much of the west and north, our afternoon is now looking much drier and stable. In the far northeast across Maine, we could be adding up to 6 inches of snowfall totals by the end of Wednesday. For the rest of us, blustery conditions will settle in Wednesday night through Thursday, with clear skies along much of the south and radiational cooling that along with the wind will help our feels like temperatures drop into the teens in many spots across the north and west. We’ll see wind gusts from 20 to 30 mph, with isolated areas reaching up to 40 mph.
Wind eases, but cold remains Thursday

The blustery conditions continue Wednesday night as a cold front crossed through the region. After a brisk Thursday, a warm front will approach late at night. While a cold air mass will be in place initially, some moisture will move in allowing for the chance parts of the region to see some snowflakes during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In Christmas Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! This morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the upper teens and low 20s so get out the ice scrapers! Wind chills are close to single digits for some, too! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Tonight, there’s a very small chance for rain and a little snow as a quick burst of energy trails across the region but little to no accumulation is expected. Most will stay north of I-80. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Christmas Eve evening is our next chance of rain...
