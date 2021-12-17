Alimentation Couchen Tard Inc A (ANCTF)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCTF): Q2 EPS of $0.80Revenue of $12.14B (+43.7% Y/Y)Press ReleaseNow read: Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases -... Shareholders at CST Brands (CST -0.1%) approved the company's planned merger with a U.S. subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCPK:ANCUF, OTC:ANCTF) at a special meeting... Shares of...

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (PLNHF)

Prev. Close 3.03 Day's Range 2.89-3.13 Revenue 109.75M. Planet 13 Holdings Inc., a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services. Further, it operates a coffee shop and pizzeria. The company offers its products under the Planet 13, Medizin, TRENDI, Leaf & Vine, HaHa, and Dreamland Chocolates brands. Planet 13 Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Global Boatworks Holdings Inc (GBBT)

Global Boatworks Holdings Inc कंपनी प्रोफाइल. As of September 23, 2020, Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. was acquired by R3 Score Technologies, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction. Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. focuses on building, rental, and sale of luxury floating vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Tiger Reef Inc (TGRR)

Tiger Reef Inc कंपनी प्रोफाइल. Tiger Reef, Inc. produces ultra premium rum under the Tiger Reef brand name and develops casual dining restaurant properties in the Caribbean. The company was formerly known as Blue Water Bar & Grill, Inc. and changed its name to Tiger Reef, Inc. in October 2016. Tiger Reef, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada. Tiger Reef, Inc. is a subsidiary of BWG Investments & Development, Ltd.
Royale Energy Inc (ROYL)

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 2.42%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Healthcare, Technology and Industrials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. Royale Energy,...
Sompo Holdings Inc ADR (SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and healthcare services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; health support services comprising health guidance and health counseling, and employee assistance programs; and wellness communications services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. Sompo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
Pure Bioscience, Inc (PURE)

PURE Bioscience (PURE): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.Revenue of $0.5M (-68.6% Y/Y)Press Release. PURE Bioscience (NASDAQ:PURE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.04.Revenue of $0.59M (+28.3% Y/Y)Press ReleaseNow read: Bayer (DE:BAYGN) Beware: Post Monsanto (NYSE:MON) Acquisition Troubles... By Connor Adams Sheets - As the scope of China’s latest food scandal broadens amid...
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
Kellogg Seen Reacting to Hike in Wages, Benefits for Workers

Investing.com – Kellogg stock (NYSE:K) will be in focus when trading resumes Wednesday after the cereal-maker paid up to end a damaging strike. Kellogg said late on Tusday its employees had ratified an agreement that translates into higher wages and better benefits for them. The stock had fallen 2.7%...
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
