Health Services

CCTV Human Service News and Information TV Program/Blog Alert/Update/ Action Alert: Northeast Addictions Treatment Center!

cctvcambridge.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortheast Addictions Treatment Center Massachusetts. Our mission at Northeast Addictions Treatment Center is simple, help as many individuals struggling with Substance Use Disorders achieve sobriety. Effective treatment starts with an individualized plan tailored to our client’s needs. Because no two people have the same history with substance abuse....

www.cctvcambridge.org

WANE-TV

Bluffton celebrates opening of new addiction recovery treatment center for Medicaid patients

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – A new Medicaid addiction recovery treatment center opened Monday in Bluffton. The center, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, treats addictions to alcohol, marijuana, opioids and more. The treatment center fills the need of an addiction center for those with Medicaid. There are also several employment opportunities while offering a way to heal small cities like Bluffton.
BLUFFTON, IN
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
CBS Boston

I-Team: 93-Year-Old Veteran Denied Treatment For COVID-19 As State Prioritizes Unvaccinated

WORCESTER (CBS) – Inside a tiny trailer outside UMass Memorial hospital, COVID-19 patients are being treated with monoclonal antibodies. “This is hands down the most effective anti-viral treatment we have against COVID,” explained Dr. Sandeep Jubbal. So far, 2,500 patients have received the infusion here and according to Dr. Jubbal, most start to feel better within hours. “I think given the efficacy, it should be given out like water to everybody,” he said. But it is not. A woman who lives north of Boston and did not want to be identified said her father, a vaccinated, 93-year-old veteran struggling with COVID,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Massachusetts State
bendsource.com

Addiction Treatment Program Begins

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, along with Ideal Option, an addiction treatment organization, launched Operation Guardian Angel Dec. 10. The program encourages drug users to trade in their drug paraphernalia in exchange for the recovery services at Ideal Option. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates over 100,000 people...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Person
Sarah
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
#Drug Addiction#Behavioral Addiction#Heroin Addiction#The Addiction#Alcohol Abuse#Iop#Google Reviews#Downtown Boston#Treatment Therapies#Oxycodone
Davenport Journal

Man whose wife battled in court to have his COVID-19 infection treated with Ivermectin has died after receiving two doses of the controversial drug

According to reports, the 52-year-old man from Pennsylvania whose wife had gone to court to have his Coronavirus infection treated with ivermectin has died on Sunday evening, a week after his first dose of the anti-parasitic medication. Several hospitals throughout the country have continuously been hit with lawsuits demanding that they treat COVID-19 patients with ivermectin. Unfortunately, misinformation about ivermectin’s ability to treat coronavirus infections has circulated widely online in recent months.
LAW
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Health
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nenc.news

Inside a New Hampshire hospital overwhelmed by COVID

COVID infections are surging in much of the country, especially in parts of New England. And New Hampshire is at the epicenter. More than half of patients who show up in the emergency room at Monadnock Community Hospital in southwest New Hampshire are testing positive. And doctors are having a tough time finding beds for all the patients who need more specialized care.
PETERBOROUGH, NH

