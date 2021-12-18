CCTV Human Service News and Information TV Program/Blog Alert/Update/ Action Alert: Northeast Addictions Treatment Center!

WORCESTER (CBS) – Inside a tiny trailer outside UMass Memorial hospital, COVID-19 patients are being treated with monoclonal antibodies. “This is hands down the most effective anti-viral treatment we have against COVID,” explained Dr. Sandeep Jubbal. So far, 2,500 patients have received the infusion here and according to Dr. Jubbal, most start to feel better within hours. “I think given the efficacy, it should be given out like water to everybody,” he said. But it is not. A woman who lives north of Boston and did not want to be identified said her father, a vaccinated, 93-year-old veteran struggling with COVID,...

