The Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) Board of Trustees will have its first discussions about the college’s newly completed “NMC Next” strategic plan at a meeting scheduled for tonight (Monday). While initial timelines for the strategic planning process indicated that board approval of the new plan would happen before the end of the year – with the document officially becoming the college’s guiding roadmap beginning on January 1, 2022 – the NMC Strategic Planning Steering Committee has recommended that the board review and discuss the strategic plan tonight, with the intention of approving it next month.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO