British Actress Jodie Turner-Smith made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about buying merchandise featuring her husband, Joshua Jackson and taking on the role of Anne Boleyn. She looked amazing wearing a colorful two-piece look for her interview! I know one thing, she is STUNNING, wow black girl magic for sure! The hairdo and her makeup was exquisite and she wore her total look well! Check out more pictures and her video clip inside…

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO