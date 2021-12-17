ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Blues topple Stars again

By Colter Peterson St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Blues defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 for the second...

Mesabi Tribune

Stars blank Wolverines at Hoyt Lakes Arena

HOYT LAKES — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team ran into a red-hot Academy of Holy Angels squad on Thursday. Sophomore Audrey Garton scored four times and the Stars took advantage of a Wolverines team that took too many penalties and skated away with an 8-0 win at Hoyt Lakes Arena. “There is no doubt that they are a great team,” Wolverines head coach Earl Fitzgerald said. “When they were...
WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
Charlie Lindgren
Anniston Star

Mike Pelech sparks Gladiators' win at Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Orlando Solar Bears in a 5-3 victory at Amway Center on Tuesday night. Mike Pelech poured in two goals and an assist to lead the Gladiators (12-11-2-0), while Derek Nesbitt contributed a goal and an assist to the winning effort. Orlando...
Anniston Star

Gordo on the NHL: Assessing the good, bad, ugly at the NHL pause

The NHL hopes to resume play next Monday with a full slate of games, but some of those tilts are cross-border affairs between teams from the U.S. and Canada. So it’s fair to wonder if those games will take place. Also, many teams could still be heavily COVID-depleted coming...
Anniston Star

AHL: Hershey Bears game Wednesday vs. Lehigh Valley postponed

The American Hockey League announced the postponement of Wednesday’s Hershey Bears game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the Giant Center, citing COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bears. A make-up date for Wednesday’s contest is yet to be determined. “This decision was made in consultation with medical experts and...
Anniston Star

Legacy edges Century in overtime

Cross-town rivalries are the lifeblood of high school hockey. It would appear as though Century and Legacy are well on their way to establishing a new one. A tight-checking, low-scoring affair Tuesday night at the VFW Sports Center went into overtime tied at one. Halfway through overtime, it seemed it might stay that way until the shootout.
Anniston Star

Special teams push Westminster past Priory

Westminster’s special teams lived up to their name Monday night. The Wildcats got a power-play goal and killed off three penalties, including a crucial 5-minute major, to beat Priory, 5-3, in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at Kennedy Recreational Complex. Caleb Bross and Joseph Morici each scored twice,...
