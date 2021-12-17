Photos: Blues topple Stars again

HOYT LAKES — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team ran into a red-hot Academy of Holy Angels squad on Thursday.
Sophomore Audrey Garton scored four times and the Stars took advantage of a Wolverines team that took too many penalties and skated away with an 8-0 win at Hoyt Lakes Arena.
“There is no doubt that they are a great team,” Wolverines head coach Earl Fitzgerald said. “When they were...
The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Orlando Solar Bears in a 5-3 victory at Amway Center on Tuesday night. Mike Pelech poured in two goals and an assist to lead the Gladiators (12-11-2-0), while Derek Nesbitt contributed a goal and an assist to the winning effort. Orlando...
The NHL hopes to resume play next Monday with a full slate of games, but some of those tilts are cross-border affairs between teams from the U.S. and Canada. So it’s fair to wonder if those games will take place. Also, many teams could still be heavily COVID-depleted coming...
The American Hockey League announced the postponement of Wednesday’s Hershey Bears game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the Giant Center, citing COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bears. A make-up date for Wednesday’s contest is yet to be determined. “This decision was made in consultation with medical experts and...
Cross-town rivalries are the lifeblood of high school hockey. It would appear as though Century and Legacy are well on their way to establishing a new one. A tight-checking, low-scoring affair Tuesday night at the VFW Sports Center went into overtime tied at one. Halfway through overtime, it seemed it might stay that way until the shootout.
Westminster’s special teams lived up to their name Monday night. The Wildcats got a power-play goal and killed off three penalties, including a crucial 5-minute major, to beat Priory, 5-3, in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at Kennedy Recreational Complex. Caleb Bross and Joseph Morici each scored twice,...
The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
