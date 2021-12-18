ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Sidt2 is a key protein in the autophagy-lysosomal degradation pathway and is essential for the maintenance of kidney structure and filtration function

By Meng-ya Geng
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regulation and homeostasis of autophagy are essential for maintaining organ morphology and function. As a lysosomal membrane protein, the effect of Sidt2 on kidney structure and renal autophagy is still unknown. In this study, we found that the kidneys of Sidt2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice showed changes in basement membrane thickening, foot process...

www.nature.com

