ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Unpacking The Crossover Between Digitization & Culture

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Chief Experience Officer at Ledger Ian Rogers joins Real Vision's...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

Meet Elvantis – Art Beyond Limitations

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Pop culture was the inspiration for the creation of collections that became icons of NFTs success. Lately, they are gaining prominence in the Blockchain and Web 3.0 scenarios, and art has a very important role in it because it was the digitalized artworks that attracted the interest of the investors at first.
VISUAL ART
Deadline

Television Academy Mulls Fate Of Interactive Media Peer Group, A Longtime Bridge Between Digital And Traditional Media

The Television Academy is reviewing the status of its Interactive Media Peer Group and has even considered dissolving it, Deadline has learned. As it copes with fast-changing, tech-driven times, the Emmy voting organization has been continually assessing its operations. As part of that, reviews of peer groups and their purpose are are a fairly regular occurrence, according to people familiar with the workings of the organization. Yet the interactive media peer group has served as an important bridge between digital and traditional media, offering the decades-old body a means of identifying tech innovation. It awarded Apple an Emmy for its early effort...
ENTERTAINMENT
cryptonews.com

The Power of NFTs in Music Distribution

Mattias Tengblad is the co-founder and CEO of Corite, a Stockholm-based digital music distributor; Emil Angervall is the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Corite. There has been a change in music distribution dynamics over the past decade as music artists and record labels attempt to move with the times and take advantage of new monetization opportunities. Consequently, major music streaming platforms such as YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify wield a lot of power today. These, and a few others, oversee an industry that is expected to reach a USD 23bn valuation by the end of 2021.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unpacking#Digitization#The Crossover#Ledger Ian Rogers#Real Vision
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
Business Insider

The founder of Black Girls Code has been ousted as head of the nonprofit after allegations of 'workplace impropriety'

Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been removed from leading the nonprofit. In a statement, the nonprofit's board said it's investigating allegations of "workplace impropriety," but Bryant remains on staff. Black Girls Code teaches girls tech skills, and has partnered with Google, Facebook, and Nike. Kimberly Bryant, the founder...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Kanda Sayaka, Japanese Actor, Dead in Hotel Fall at 35

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35. Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
thecut.com

The Best Part of Curb Your Enthusiasm Is Susie’s Insane Shirts

Tops are the workhorses of our wardrobes. They are the points from which outfits are built; they can say “I’m going out” or “I support local businesses” or even, if you want, “Fuck you.” We are currently experiencing a Wild West era of tops, which means people, both fictional and real, have plenty of room to experiment when it comes to putting on a shirt. One person doing what I might argue is the most exciting work in the realm of top wearing right now is none other than Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Susie Greene, the abrasive wife of Larry David’s friend and agent Jeff.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters': Psaki claims shelves are 90% stocked with three days to Christmas and celebrates with NY Times article saying supply chain crisis is over

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took a shot at 'doubters' and Scrooges who feared supply chain backlogs could hurt Christmas, as retailers managed to stock shelves in time for the holidays. 'Take that Scrooge, the Grinch and all of the doubters that this could happen,' Psaki crowed on Twitter....
RETAIL
austinmonthly.com

Jamie Wheal Unpacks the Crisis of Now

After years of shivering in snow-covered caves and summiting mountains, Jamie Wheal set out to understand why he’d happily catch azure waves or ride frozen powder down steep cliffs but could never get himself to the gym. The concept of flow—that “in the zone” moment where one is so absorbed that they lose track of time—was central to his 2017 bestseller, Stealing Fire, which put Wheal on the map within the biohacking world. Yet barely any mention of the concept appears in his newest book, Recapture the Rapture, which hit shelves last April. Instead, he’s returned to his academic roots, examining what’s brought society to the brink and if there’s any way back.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy