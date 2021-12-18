Reindeer Game

They joined our classes. They fought for months on end. They won a coveted spot at Whole World. Our apprentice members trained their asses off and want you to lose your asses laughing. With all these improv champs, you won't know what hit you. This show is intended for mature...
Science says Santa’s reindeer are actually female. Here’s why the antlers tell you everything you need to know about Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph (or is it really Rudy?).
This year’s Digital Australia report found, as a country, Australians spent more time playing digital games than watching free-to-air TV during the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns.
Whether you’re new to playing or you’re a seasoned gamer, what better way to celebrate Australia’s love for games than by exploring some of the best home-grown games you can play this summer.
Here are five of my most recommended Australian games, from beautiful story-based experiences you can sink into alone, to hilarious multiplayer games perfect for playing with family and friends.
Florence (2018), Mountains Studio
Available on Android, iOS, PC and Nintendo Switch, Mountains’...
With Christmas on the way, some may be looking for fun festive treat ideas. Our good friend Courtnay Grider stopped by News On 6 at 4 to show us how to make two holiday-themed desserts that are perfect for a Christmas party or even having some fun in the kitchen with your kids.
The North Liberty Recreation Department’s Make It Monday craft for the week of Dec. 13, 2021, is paper plate reindeer. Included in this week’s kit are all the materials you need to make the craft (you should provide glue, scissors and markers), coloring sheets and activity ideas. Each...
The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere.
The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more.
SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
Some very talented Rockets could have a future in Santa’s workshop. Tabatha Schwanbeck’s 4th grade class at Peeples Elementary showed how handy they could be by making cute (and tasty) reindeer crafts. Building on lessons about balance, the activity created by a parent-volunteer had students use food materials...
Mercedes Wilson is with her friend from high school Larissa Buzak. Reindeer food has been a tradition in Larissa’s family for about ten years. She says her sister started it and taught her how to make it and says we love to give it out to family and friends as little gives as a thank you and just sentiment. Larissa says it’s so nice to be able to share that joy for the holidays with family and friends.
In spite of steady rain, the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky. had a successful Breakfast with Santa and its second annual Reindeer Run 5K. Even with a miserable weather forecast, more than 20 brave soles turned out for the club’s second Reindeer Run 5K and enjoyed a run or walk in the rain.
This week’s featured cocktail is a Christmas celebration in a glass. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt. To create this drink, dip the rim of a martini glass in green and red sprinkles. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared glass. Serve and enjoy.
Jordan’s Royal Film Commission was set up in 2013 with Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, brother of the country’s King Abdullah II, heading its board. It has since been working to build the local film industry and stepping up efforts to attract international shoots such as Ridley Scott’s “The Martian,” and more recently “Aladdin,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Dune,” to name a few.
Netflix also chose Jordan recently as the setting for its groundbreaking Arabic original series “Al Rawabi School for Girls,” which follows a group of high school girls plotting revenge on a trio of bullies at...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At this point, we wouldn’t blame you if you were feeling a bit tapped out after watching Christmas movie after Christmas movie. You might be ready to take a break from the standard holiday fare for a little something different. Fortunately, Disney has the answer, and it arrives just in time for Christmas. You can stream Disney’s new film Encanto this Christmas Eve, but it’s exclusive to only one streamer.
Here in America, we traditionally think of Christmas as being a sweet, cozy holiday full of niceties: brightly wrapped presents, twinkling lights, a genteel old man in a red suit who appears to give you presents, visions of sugar plums, that sort of thing. Sure, there’s the threat of a lump of coal in a stocking, used to keep naughty children in check, but that’s still pretty tame compared to the horned, anthropomorphic goat demon with an affinity for schnapps who shows up to whip misbehaving children with a bundle of birch branches, toss them into a large sack and — depending on which variation of the legend you subscribe to — either eat them or drag them to hell.
Break out the funny hats and noisemakers! In Soaps.com’s latest Young & Restless spoilers for Monday, December 27, through Friday, December 31, Chance and Abby approach the new year with a surprise from an old friend, Lauren may want to hit the bubbly well before the 31st, Chloe and Kevin make a resolution that they intend to keep (don’t we all!), and Billy and Lily take a step that just might ensure that their 2022 is as big a hot mess as their 2021 was. Read on, and we’ll get into both the nitty and the gritty of it all…
Handlers Beth and Eric Reed of Spruce Run Farm Reindeer in Bloomsburg brought two reindeer from their herd to celebrate the season Sunday at Winter Wonderland in Pottsville's Yuengling Bicentennial Park, drawing those of all ages who wanted to get a live look at the creatures so well known in the Christmas season. Organized by the city’s Lasting Legacy Committee, Winter Wonderland returned on two occasions in 2021, the first held Dec. 5, after being canceled by the pandemic in 2020. The visit by the reindeer was sponsored by Aaron's and the Republican Herald. Carriage and trolley rides were also part of Sunday's event.
Place the cereal in a large mixing bowl. In a non-stick pan combine the peanut butter and chocolate chipsl. Heat stirring often until completely melted. Mix well. Pour the melted peanut butter and chocolate mixture over the cereal. Stir gently (careful not to crumble the cereal) until the cereal is coated.
Piedmont Mayor Kurt Mayabb rode a mechanical reindeer made out of a hay bale that could buck. A ballet dancer in a giant bubble rolled around on the sidewalk outside the Old Store. There was cotton candy from a Surrey Hills business, Gimme Sugar, featuring a pink and white trailer...
This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Reindeer Chow is a delicious holiday snack mix that nobody can resist! This holiday muddy buddy mix (with a cute holiday name) is an irresistible blend of salty and sweet, thanks to the combination of cereal, pretzels, chocolate and candies. In less than 30 minutes you can have a big bowl of this grab and go mix ready for Santa’s helpers.
Comments / 0