Please Enable JavaScript

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
January 31, 1996, was a particularly frigid winter day in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Facing -20°F weather and not wanting to leave the warmth of her bed, 13-year-old Rachel Marie Mellon decided to stay home from school and rest her sore throat. Rachel’s mother, Amy, left for work early that morning; she kissed her daughter goodbye unaware it would be her last time.
In a bizarre case that has bewildered many, villagers reported a series of monkey attacks that killed 250 puppies in the Beed district of the Indian state of Maharashtra. Locals believe the killings came as “revenge” after dogs killed an infant monkey recently. According to media reports, the...
The images of prison, for a lot of us, are ones from movies and books. Life in prison is quite different in real life and many prisoners and loved ones of prisoners opened up about life in prison in a Reddit thread. The eye-opening thread sheds light on many things including the food, having access to amenities including the internet, among other things. The life of prisoners varied in different states and countries, which also highlighted which countries treated prisoners with respect. "Former prisoners of Reddit, what is something nobody tells you about being incarcerated that you had to learn on your own?" asked u/jojuinc90, and many obliged. Here are some of the top comments we came across:
One of three women caught on surveillance pepper-spraying a cashier so that they could rob a beauty supply store of wigs has been arrested. The incident recorded a pregnant woman, another woman carrying a baby, and a third woman, seen in now-viral security footage, robbing the Beauty Plug store in Tamarac, Florida, Local 10 reports. In the shocking video, three women can be seen walking into the beauty supply and grabbing a few items as if they were making a purchase.
The father of a “brave and beautiful” girl, who died nearly 14 years after being thrown into a cot as a baby, has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.Dean Smith 46, inflicted horrific head injuries to four-week-old Maisie Newell on August 26 2000, from which she never recovered.Maisie, who was adopted by another family, was left severely disabled and died on June 28 2014, just before her 14th birthday.Smith had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and was acquitted of her murder following a trial at the Old Bailey in September.On Wednesday, Maisie’s adopted parents watched by video link as Smith was...
On Monday, December 6, Fredericksburg Independent School District sent parents at Fredericksburg Middle School a letter regarding an incident where a student reportedly made threatening comments. The district learned about the remarks on Monday afternoon after students reported the other comments to a teacher. The Fredericksburg Police Department posted the...
Facebook entered 2021 on the heels of a year that was both highly controversial and highly profitable. In those respects, the new year wouldn't be much different than 2020 -- but both the challenges...
Security organisations are warning consumers to be extra vigilant this Christmas as more than a million scam texts are expected to be sent in the UK this week.As the nation prepares for festive gifting, more than half of these fake messages will use parcel deliveries to trick people out of their money.Cyber-security firm Proofpoint told the BBC that it is seeing ten times more scam texts this year compared to last year. The texts usually contain a link that leads people to download malicious software or give away private data if they click on it.The warning comes after consumer watchdog...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers on Sunday discovered methamphetamine and heroin inside a cereal box during a traffic stop in Union County. Around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, THP troopers pulled over a car on Maynardville Highway near Sharps Chapel Road that was traveling at slow speeds and impeding the normal flow of traffic. […]
Comments / 0