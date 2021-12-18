ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mystery Behind Wanda Young Cause of Death: The Marvelettes Singer Dead at 78

By Kate Daniels
musictimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanda Young from Motown Records's the Marvelettes reportedly passed away at the age of 78. Her death was confirmed Thursday, December 16, by her former labelmate Claudette Robinson of The Miracles. In her Instagram post, she said, "A very sad day for our @motown family and music fans all over the...

www.musictimes.com

Comments / 6

Chene street
4d ago

Great group.Thank you Wanda for the great music and great memories everytime I hear your groups songs.Rest in peace with God.

Reply
6
Related
udiscovermusic.com

Wanda Young, Of Iconic Motown Group The Marvelettes, Dies At 78

Wanda LaFaye Rogers, better known as Wanda Young, co-lead singer of the massive Motown group The Marvelettes, has died. She was 78. Her passing was confirmed by her former labelmate Claudette Robinson of The Miracles. No other details on her passing have been confirmed, this story is still developing. The...
MUSIC
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
musictimes.com

Leonard Hubbard Dead At 62: The Roots Bassist Cause of Death Tragic

Leonard Hubbard, a musician who famously rose to fame with The Roots, has died. He was 62. The Roots' founding and former bassist reportedly died on Thursday, leaving his wife Stephanie Hubbard in extreme pain and grief. In a statement to Philadelphia's ABC 6, Stephanie revealed that Hubbard's death happened...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Holland
Person
Wanda Young
Person
Gladys Horton
Person
Katherine Anderson
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Berry Gordy
NME

Il Divo’s Carlos Marín has died, aged 53

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has died at the age of 53, his bandmates confirmed today (December 19) in a statement. The star was rushed to hospital this week and was reportedly in intensive care, although the reason for his admission and his cause of death have yet to be officially confirmed.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thefocus.news

Who is Jasmine Guy's ex-husband Terrence Duckett as actress talks split?

Actress Jasmine Guy tearfully opened up on the Tamron Hall Show about her divorce, leaving viewers to wonder who her former husband is?. School Daze star Jasmine Guy appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday (6 December) to promote her new Amazon Prime series, Harlem, featuring Meagan Good, Grace Byers and Whoopi Goldberg.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Marvelettes#Motown Records#The Miracles#Casinyets#Sun
thefocus.news

Was Young Dolph's casket 24k gold? What we know about the funeral

Young Dolph’s funeral took place on 30 November 2021 with rumours circulating that he was laid to rest in a 24-karat gold casket. Are the rumours true?. The most shocking death in the music industry for years came on Wednesday, 17 November 2021, when 36-year-old-rapper Young Dolph was shot dead in Memphis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Greg Tate Dead At 64

Greg Tate, one of the greatest music critics in the history of the form, has died. Duke University Press, Tate’s publisher, has confirmed the news of his death to ARTNews. No cause of death has been revealed. Tate was 64. Tate was born in Dayton, and he grew up there...
CELEBRITIES
Soap Opera Digest

Soap Fave Dies At 67

Emmy-nominee Lisa Brown passed away on November 24 at age 67 after a brief illness. Born August 2, 1954 in Kansas City, MO, Brown made her mark on daytime as Nola Reardon on GUIDING LIGHT (1980-85) and as Iva Snyder on AS THE WORLD TURNS (1985-94); both roles were created by famed writer Douglas Marland. Brown was also known for her theater work — she starred in 42nd Street on Broadway while working on GL. She is survived by son James “Buddy” Nielsen and daughter Victoria from her first husband Tom Nielsen (ex-Floyd, GL), two grandchildren, Penelope Ruiz-Nielsen and Brayden Hopf, and her second husband Brian Neary. “How blessed were we all are to have Lisa share her immense talent with us for decades,” says Martha Byrne, who played her daughter Lily on ATWT. “She was my friend since I was 15 years old from the day Doug Marland introduced me to my ‘mother’. Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister and so much more for my entire life. As a scene partner she was always present and full of creativity. As a writer and director her instincts were second to none. I will miss our daily calls about our families, our careers and everything in between. For the fans, she loved and respected you all more than you will ever know. She loved entertaining you and her appreciation for your support was immeasurable. We are devastated at the loss of an incredible woman.“
KANSAS CITY, MO
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy