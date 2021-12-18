Cargo Saturdays ⚡Loose 🤪 CHEAP DRINKS! 🍹

Hailed as the “#1 Under-the-Radar Southern Food Destination” by Zagat, the “Next Big Food City of the South” by Esquire, and named one of “The South’s Tastiest Towns” by Southern Living, the food scene in Greenville is deliciously dynamic thanks to enterprising local restaurateurs and a couple of standout annual food festivals. And the reach is wide: Almost everywhere you raise a fork, you’ll find menus peppered with delectable Southern treats with a twist, like burgers smothered in pimento cheese (the caviar of the South), sweet potato biscuits, or boiled peanut hummus. With more than 110 restaurants in downtown alone, and more than 1,000 throughout the County, Greenville, South Carolina’s abundant and tasty restaurant scene is garnering national attention. Here you’ll discover diverse cuisines ranging from traditional to downright eclectic, where modern dishes can be served in a historical mill to seasonal fare sourced from local farms. Be sure to take in the scenery while dining next to the Reedy River or better yet, its namesake waterfalls. Whatever you fancy, there’s a restaurant to appease any taste bud. From Southern cuisine and soul food to BBQ and breweries, all you need to do is pull up a plate (or growler). Prepare your palate and plan your foodie getaway today in Yeah, THAT Greenville.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO