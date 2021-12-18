ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Brooks presents Jodie Harsh

 5 days ago

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:00am) Info: Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances, Jodie Harsh cannot make it to Manchester for tonight's. Skiddle have asked the event organiser for a rescheduled date by 15th Jan 2022. This event occurred in December 2021.

Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Jamie Spears Drops New Damaging Accusation Against Britney Amid Post-Conservatorship Process: 'Trying To Ruin Me'

Jamie Spears hit Britney Spears' team for allegedly trying to bring him down amid the post-conservatorship process. The #FreeBritney movement supporters were left shocked after Jamie supported the termination of his daughter's conservatorship after 14 years. Before Judge Brenda Penny announced the end of the program, the patriarch and his team filed a document in September requesting the court to grant Britney's wish.
CELEBRITIES
#Nhs#Lft#Pharmacies
realitytitbit.com

Who is the Sister Wives' nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop. Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may...
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
Popculture

Royal Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Celebration

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, will not be able to spend the first Christmas with her mother since Prince Philip's death. Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the Queen decided to spend another Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of going to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Sally Ann Howes, ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ Star, Dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, who began her acting career as a child and was best known for starring in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” opposite Dick Van Dyke, died on Jan. 19. She was 91. Her death was confirmed by her nephew, Toby Howes, who tweeted: “I can also confirm the passing of my beloved Aunty Sally Ann Howes who died peacefully in her sleep yesterday. My brother & I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the Christmas screening of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side.” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is often broadcast on Christmas...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Hilaria Baldwin reveals on Instagram she's 'experienced such darkness' in post referencing suicidal thoughts

Hilaria Baldwin discussed overcoming thoughts of suicide and said she has experienced similar "darkness" on her Instagram Story. The mother of six took to her own Instagram Story on Sunday where she highlighted excerpts from a lengthy thread shared by "The Good Place" actress Jameela Jamil two weeks ago. In it, Jamil discussed how negative attention online drove her into a severe depression more than one year prior that led to negative thoughts of suicide. However, she was given a massive boost of confidence when she landed a dream role.
MENTAL HEALTH
Vibe

Beyoncé Starts A TikTok Account, Sparking Conversations Of New Music

Beyoncé has the world on edge as the singer is officially part of the TikTok community. On Thursday (Dec. 16) night, after fans noticed the new account, Tidal confirmed its legitimacy with a concise five-word statement. “Beyoncé has entered the chat,” they wrote followed by a screenshot of her page with a then-follower count of 19,300. As of Monday (Dec. 20), the account has amassed over 710,000 followers. Over the weekend, the profile photo was removed, but has since been replaced. The account currently has no bio and no posts. .@Beyonce has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/36kfeGy1xQ — TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 17, 2021 Earlier this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman reveals her bosses’ very different reactions to news she needed time off to care for dying sister

A make-up artist and TikTok personality has revealed how she quit her job because of a boss’ reaction to her visiting her dying sister in hospital. Hillary Zinks told BuzzFeed in an interview last month that she was working on the set of a TV series as a make-up and effects artist when she received a call about her sister, who had just been declared brain dead.The TikTokker was also working at a local resort as a waitress – which she quit after comparing the reactions of her two bosses to her sister’s hospitalisation. While the boss of the TV...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Bradford Anderson Strikes a Familiar Pose — Jason, Is That You?

“Thought I’d do my best impression for you.”. General Hospital’s Bradford Anderson, who plays Spinelli — Port Charles’ favorite computer sleuth — thought he had just gotten dressed like any other day until his wife called him out on his attire. The ABC soap actor shared a photo on Instagram wearing a black t-shirt and explained, “Wasn’t ‘til my wife asked ‘if I was trying to dress like Steve?’ did I realize I was wearing the uniform.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
TENNIS
arcamax.com

Jodie Turner-Smith's labour was a 'cosmic journey'

Jodie Turner-Smith went on a "cosmic psychedelic journey" when she gave birth. The 35-year-old actress praised the way her body was "miraculous" enough to know what to do when she was in labour with her daughter Janie in April 2020 because she went through the process without any form of pain relief.
