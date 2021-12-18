Southwark stabbing: Murder investigation launched after 27-year-old attacked outside barbers in London

A murder investigation has been launched after a 27-year-old man was stabbed outside a barbers shop on Friday.

The attack happened on a busy street in Peckham, south London, while many people were heading to the shops and the nearby market, police said.

Officers were called to reports of a fight outside House of Ramish2 barbers shop on Friday afternoon at around 3:15pm.

When they arrived they found a man, named as Jobari Gooden by police, with stab injuries. He was rushed to hospital but passed away at 6:08pm.

Detective chief inspector Brian Howie said that the force “need to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw what happened as a matter of urgency.”

He added: “This attack took place in the early afternoon and in the middle of Peckham Rye. We know the area was buys, with people going to the shops or the market. I expect that many people saw the fight, the knife that was used, and subsequent fatal attack. Did you see where the suspect went?

“We’re a week away from Christmas, and at a time when many families come together to celebrate, another family in London is grieving following a violent attack in the heart of the community. I would ask you to do the right thing and call police.”