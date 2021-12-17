ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS vs Walgreens: Morgan Stanley expert weighs in

invezz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky Goldwasser likes CVS but has an "underweight" rating on Walgreens. She explains why she likes one but not the other on CNBC's "The Exchange". CVS Health is up over 40% this year versus Walgreens at less than 20%. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc...

invezz.com

