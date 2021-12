If you have started thinking about your next trip and if you are excited to take some days off and spend your vacation in a foreign country, then I certainly have to recommend Japan. This is a beautiful country rich with so many amazing sites that you need to see. Given that you’re here, I think it’s safe to say that you have already been thinking about visiting Japan and that my recommendation isn’t exactly something new for you.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO