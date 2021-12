One of the last acts of the outgoing administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio will be to sell the homes of New Yorkers who fell behind on their property taxes. After pausing tax-lien sales for most of the Covid-19 pandemic, New York City’s Department of Finance scheduled a sale for Friday—just a week before the Christmas holiday. The administration decided to press ahead, despite calls by community advocates to delay the sales until residents impacted by Covid-19 can apply for federal aid to catch up on payments.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO