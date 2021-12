Hopefully, you’ve got your holiday shopping all sorted and wrapped up by now but Nintendo is taking one last swipe at our wallets with the Festive Offers sale, live now on the Nintendo eShop. Plenty of huge first-party titles are getting a discount just in time for Christmas, so make sure you unwrap that new Nintendo Switch early so you can load it up with more games for less.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO