ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Patients praise 'tender-hearted' doctor after fatal Japan clinic blaze

By Kiyoshi Takenaka
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1joxh2_0dQNYVDK00

OSAKA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The doctor running the Japanese psychiatry clinic at the centre of a suspected arson attack that killed 24 was praised as a stalwart supporter of mental health by a stream of patients visiting the site of the fire on Saturday.

The fate of doctor Kotaro Nishizawa has not been publicly disclosed. His clinic in downtown Osaka offered treatment for problems including depression and panic disorder with a focus on helping patients return to work.

"I suffered from depression three years ago and found myself unable to go to work," Toshiya Tanaka, 56, told reporters gathered at the scene.

"The doctor told me, 'Mr. Tanaka, take a rest. You don't need to do anything. You have depression. Please just take a rest.' That still rings in my ears. I was saved by his comment."

The blaze began when a man entered the clinic on Friday carrying a bag of liquid which caught fire.

"The doctor is such a good-natured person," said a 51-year-old company worker.

"When I managed to return to work, he was really happy for me and truly congratulated me and told me, 'Let's live slowly and steadily.'"

The clinic, which was ravaged by the fire, aims to "create a calm atmosphere that relieves, even a little, the weariness of tired people going home from work," according to its website.

"He is a tender-hearted doctor. This is so regrettable. I pray for his safety and hope for justice for whoever is responsible," said a college student from the nearby city of Kobe.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Arson suspected in Japan clinic blaze with 27 feared dead

OSAKA, Japan (Reuters) -At least 27 people were feared dead after a fire swept through a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday, and police were investigating possible arson after reports a man had spilled liquid that fuelled the blaze. The fire broke out at the clinic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

24 Dead In Japan Fire At Mental Health Clinic

At least 24 people were killed after a blaze gutted a mental health clinic in a commercial building in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday, local media said, with police reportedly considering it a possible arson case. The fire broke out mid-morning and raged for half an hour on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Mourners gather at site of fatal Japan clinic blaze

OSAKA (Reuters) -Mourners placed bouquets of flowers and offerings of beer and water on Saturday at the site of a suspected arson at a psychiatry clinic in Osaka that killed 24 people. “I wanted them to have something warm,” a 34-year-old care worker, who placed a can of coffee on...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Psychiatry#Arson#Depression#Japanese
AFP

Potential suspect critical after Japan clinic fire kills 24: reports

A man seen by police as a potential suspect in a deadly fire at a Japanese mental health clinic was in a critical condition on Saturday, reports said, a day after the blaze claimed 24 lives. The 61-year-old former patient of the clinic in Osaka was being treated in hospital, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police sources. The fire raged for half an hour on Friday morning, gutting the fourth floor of the narrow commercial building where the clinic, which also provided general medical care, was located. Police were investigating a link with a small fire that had occurred at the man's home 30 minutes earlier, NHK and the Asahi Shimbun daily said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Dozens feared dead in Japan after fire breaks out inside psychiatric clinic

Dozens of people were feared dead after a massive blaze broke out on Friday at a psychiatry clinic located on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in Osaka, Japan. At least 24 people have been confirmed dead in wake of what is now being investigated as a possible arson attack in the bustling business and entertainment district. According to local media, authorities are on the hunt for a man who witnesses saw carrying a paper bag from which an unidentified liquid was dripping, though police have yet to confirm this detail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Patient with heart condition surprised his annual physical didn’t include an EKG

DEAR DR. ROACH: It has been almost a year now that I had my physical with my general doctor, and I’m mulling over whether to return to her for this year’s physical. I am a 73-year-old man with usually unremarkable physical exams except for low HDL. I have a history of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, with having had two cardiac ablations, in 2005 and 2007. I still have intermittent ventricular contractions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
khns.org

Skagway’s medical clinic offers after-hours telehealth for patients

Skagway’s medical clinic can now field calls around the clock. The clinic has contracted with a national telemedicine company to offer assistance when the clinic is closed. Skagway’s Dahl Memorial Clinic is typically open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. But for patients needing advice outside of the typical workday, it has contracted with Fonemed to serve as their after-hours nurse triage support line. As the clinic’s Administrative Manager Cara Cosgrove says, this adds a level of service for people needing non-emergency help after hours.
SKAGWAY, AK
WREG

Doctors, nurses honored for saving COVID patient, baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (WREG) Nurses and doctors have been put to the ultimate test throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Working endless hours, sometimes helplessly having to watch people in COVID isolation die alone without their families. It’s clear why we called them ‘healthcare heroes.’ Recently, two nurses and a doctor from Methodist Le Bonheur were honored […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Covid vaccine: Woman who died was 'wrongly diagnosed'

A woman who died from "unrecognised" complications after having a Covid-19 vaccine was wrongly diagnosed with gastroenteritis, a coroner has said. An inquest heard Michelle Barlow developed blood clots and died 16 days after having the AstraZeneca jab. Senior coroner Timothy Brennand said the 51-year-old, from Orrell, Wigan, may have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
corpuschristicronica.com

Doctor leaves thousands of patients without medication after toxic affair

After Dr. Raul Capitaine was accused of having a sexual relationship with a psychiatric patient and was forced to voluntarily give his medical practice certification by the Texas Medical Board, the doctor tried to have another psychiatrist take over his office which serves more than 4,000 psychiatric patients in the Corpus Christi area.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
258K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy