Decorate your MacBook Pro Notch with Notchmeister

Apple’s smallest MacBook Pro is currently on sale at Amazon.com. The 13-inch model is now receiving a $149 discount, which represents 11 percent savings, which means you would have to spend $1,150 to purchase one. However, for a limited time, you will be able to save an extra $50 at checkout so that you can take a new 13-inch MacBook Pro home for just $1,100. This will get you a new laptop with a Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. You will also get amazing battery life, up to 20-hours, depending on what you do with your laptop. And if you want more storage space, you can also pick up a new 512GB model for $1,350 after a $149 discount that is still great for one of the best laptops in the market.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO