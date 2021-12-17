ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorate your MacBook Pro Notch with Notchmeister

osxdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe display notch on the new MacBook Pro has been somewhat controversial with occasional odd behavior, but rather than try to hide the Notch through creative wallpaper tricks or using a dark menu bar, the amusing Notchmeister app decides to do the complete opposite by emphasizing and decorating the...

osxdaily.com

Fstoppers

Is the M1 Max MacBook Pro All You Need for Creative Work?

Apple's M1 chip turned the computing world on its head when it first arrived, and the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips took things several steps further, promising even better performance in tandem with highly impressive battery life. So, how does the latest MacBook Pro perform in practice, under the demands of a professional creative? This great video review will show you what you can expect from it.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Best monitors for MacBook Pro in 2021

The MacBook Pro has a great display, but for some tasks, a dual-screen configuration is a necessity which is why we brought together the best monitors for Apple’s M1-powered mobile workstation. Before impulse buying, you need to take into account the issue of screen size and image quality. The latter is especially important if you use your MacBook Pro for image or video editing on a second display. That leaves FHD and QHD cheap monitors out of the equation, as you want something as close as possible to the MacBook Pro´s superb Liquid Retina XDR screen.
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

The MacBook Pro’s Spatial Audio Is Worth Your Attention

Apple added its 3D Spatial Audio to the latest MacBook Pro, and it's way better than you may expect. Spatial Audio was born in the AirPods Pro. It's Apple's take on surround sound, but it can be used with all kinds of audio—not just movies, but music, and even relaxing soundscaping apps. Using audio trickery, your headphones fool your brain into hearing sounds above, below, and behind you, as well as the usual side-to-side sound we get from a stereo. That makes perfect sense in headphones, but MacBooks only have little speakers, close together, down by the keyboard.
COMPUTERS
#Macbook Pro#Mac Pro#Notching#Software#Macbook Pro Notch#Macbook Notch#The Mac App Store
Ubergizmo

Tests Show M1 Max MacBook Pro Is A Powerhouse For Photo Editing

A few months ago, Apple officially unveiled the M1 Max and Pro chipsets that would be used in the company’s revamped MacBook Pro laptops. These are essentially souped up versions of the M1 chipset that launched in 2020, and the M1 Max and Pro MacBook Pros do not come cheap.
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

What Is High Power Mode on 16-Inch MacBook Pro With M1 Max?

Apple offers several power modes on Mac computers to help you better balance your computing needs with the load placed on the computer. One of those modes, available only on the MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip, is High Power Mode. High Power Mode maximizes the performance of the...
COMPUTERS
sixcolors.com

MacBook Pro: Live reboxing video

Friday afternoon I tried something new and did a live stream. The subject: a “re-boxing” of my MacBook Pro review unit, which is going back to Apple. (In fact, since the video was completed, a nice FedEx man came and took the box away!) I’ve got some stuff...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 14 Pro could finally ditch the notch

Apple launched its iPhone 13 range of smartphones back in September, we are expecting the iPhone 14 lineup to launch next year, the range will also include the iPhone 14 Pro handsets. According to a recent report, the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max smartphones will be the first...
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is receiving a $199 discount

Apple’s smallest MacBook Pro is currently on sale at Amazon.com. The 13-inch model is now receiving a $149 discount, which represents 11 percent savings, which means you would have to spend $1,150 to purchase one. However, for a limited time, you will be able to save an extra $50 at checkout so that you can take a new 13-inch MacBook Pro home for just $1,100. This will get you a new laptop with a Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. You will also get amazing battery life, up to 20-hours, depending on what you do with your laptop. And if you want more storage space, you can also pick up a new 512GB model for $1,350 after a $149 discount that is still great for one of the best laptops in the market.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 17 vs. Apple MacBook Pro 16: Which is better?

If you’re looking for a laptop with a larger display for editing photos or video, then you have a wide range of choices. Two of the best are Dell’s XPS 17 and Apple’s latest MacBook Pro 16, both of which are excellent laptops with prices to match.
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

The iPhone 14 Pro might actually drop the notch

The iPhone 14 Pro models won’t have a notch on their screen, according to Korean site The Elec. Instead, they’re going to have a hole-punch selfie camera. That lines up with what we already know about the upcoming iPhone 14, with one exception. Prior to this, we thought all four devices in the range would get the new hole-punch selfie camera.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

macOS 12.2 Will Allow Smoother ProMotion Safari Scrolling on 2021 MacBook Pro

Apple's new 2021 MacBook Pro models are great when it comes to performance as well as battery life. The company made a lot of strong improvements over the last-generation MacBook Pro models and this includes the faster 120Hz refresh rate display. In the latest macOS 12.2 beta, Apple has reportedly added support for ProMotion on the 2021 MacBook Pro models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Hilarious MacBook Pro app turns the notch into a novelty

It's Apple's most controversial design touch in years, and it isn't going away any time soon. The notch has blighted the iPhone since 2017, and this year it made its way to the MacBook Pro too. And now users have a choice: pretend it doesn't exist, or celebrate it in all its screen-interrupting glory.
COMPUTERS
osxdaily.com

How to Use Headphone Accommodations on iPhone & iPad

Are you the kind of person who likes to fine-tune their iPhone or iPad audio to your liking? Or perhaps, you have a hearing impairment that gives you trouble hearing certain sounds? In that case, you’ll be interested in checking out the Headphone Accommodations accessibility feature that iOS and iPadOS have to offer.
MUSIC
TechRadar

Best video editing Mac in 2021: MacBook, iMac, MacBook Air, Mac Pro and Mac Mini rated

In recent years, finding the best Mac for video editing has been more difficult than in previous years as the line between pro and consumer became less clear. In 2021, Apple pivoted significantly by putting the “pro” back in its MacBook Pro lineup. With significant changes being made, creative professionals and prosumers should find it easier to find the best Mac for video editing. Apple also understands that everyday consumers need to perform video editing, if only on a smaller scale. Its lower-priced Macs are still mighty and fit nicely in the brand lineup that remains synonymous with innovative design, simple operation, and reliability.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

M1 Max MacBook Pro is Three Times Faster Than 2019 Mac Pro in ProRes Benchmark Test

Apple's new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models initiated a ripple in the laptop market, offering enhanced performance and battery life in a single blow. Moreover, details on Apple's latest Silicon are still pouring in, praising how efficient and blazing fast the new machines are. It is not wise to compare the 2021 MacBook Pro models with Windows PC because both are running different platforms. Henceforth, if we compare it with an older Mac, we can estimate how powerful the machines really are. Seemingly, an M1 Max ProRes benchmark test has emerged that aims to show ProRes video exports on the new MacBook Pro against the 2019 Mac Pro. Scroll down to see more details on the result.
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

Time For the 13-Inch MacBook Pro to go

It’s time for the 13-inch MacBook Pro to be put out of its misery. No M2 chip. The end. That’s the view of Macworld Contributing Editor Samuel Nyberg. When he outlines what this would mean the Mac lineup looks like in 2022, it’s hard to disagree. If...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Lowest prices of the year: Save up to $300 on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini — even AppleCare

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Year-end blowoutApple deals are going on now, with the lowest Mac prices of the season available exclusively for AppleInsider readers. Save up to $300 on in-stock MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini configurations in addition to bonus discounts on AppleCare.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Apple could bring the notorious notch to the iPad Pro in 2022

The year's about to end, and the rumors about the devices that Apple will launch next year have started to surface. Yesterday, we learned that Apple is looking to add a 48MP camera to the iPhone 14 and that the company is looking to launch iPhone SE 3 with 5G next year. Today, a report about the 2022 iPad Pro has surfaced. The report comes from the Chinese website MyDrivers, which claims Apple is looking to add a notch to the 2022 iPad Pro.
TECHNOLOGY

