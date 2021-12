Disney films are the ones to beat at the 49th annual Annie Awards, whose nominations were announced Tuesday morning. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto scored a leading 10 and nine noms, respectively, followed by Pixar’s Luca with eight. Sony & Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines also landed eight noms and will vie for the marquee Best Feature prize with those Disney titles and Illumination’s Sing 2, which scored just the one nom. Gkids distributes three of the four pics up for Best Indie feature: Belle, Pompo the Cinephile and Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko. They will battle against Flee,...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO