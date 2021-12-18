Lee Hyori is back in Jeju volunteering at the animal shelter, after tearing up the '2021 MAMA'

As the holidays approach and we consider giving to those less fortunate, keep in mind the homeless fur babies and check out the Humboldt County Animal Shelter Online Auction. You can bid on items and win something really nice as a gift or for yourself, all while supporting the Emergency Medical Fund, which pays for all the vet bills to keep shelter pets alive and healthy. Local non-profit, Friends For Life, administers the Shelter Emergency Medical Fund for our county shelter so injured dogs and cats can get fixed up and have the opportunity at a second chance to find a loving adoptive home. Thank you to all of our amazing donors. There are some excellent items including a night stay at The Inn at Second and C, a Julia Rofman handbeaded bracelet, a Vida Sana Pilates Starter pack, a Piersens Supply gift card, Trinidad wildlife kayaking tours, and much more! The online auction ends Friday December 18th! Check it out now:

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO