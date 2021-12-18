ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Lee Hyori is back in Jeju volunteering at the animal shelter, after tearing up the '2021 MAMA'

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 16, an independent animal shelter located on Jeju island shared an update on singer Lee Hyori. In the photos shared by the animal shelter, Lee Hyori...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpopstarz.com

Lee Hyori and Rain Reveal They Could Have Dated in the Past

In their recent broadcast appearance, Lee Hyori and Rain revealed that they could have ended up dating in the past!. Keep on reading to know more. Lee Hyori and Rain Reveal They Could Have Dated in the Past. Recently on the first episode of Rain and Noh Hong Chul's new...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Viewers are saying that Lee Hyori saved the worst MAMA in history

About 10 days ago, Lee Hyori excited fans as it was announced that she would be performing at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) for the first time in 13 years. It was reported that she would be performing with the 8 dance crews from the popular dance competition team 'Street Woman Fighter.'
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Lee Hyori explains why her husband only watches the news & hilariously talks about Rain and Noh Hong Chul on Netflix's 'The Hungry and the Hairy'

Lee Hyori made viewers burst out laughing through her appearance on the new Netflix series. On the pilot episode of the new Netflix program 'The Hungry and the Hairy', Lee Hyori made a special appearance as a close friend of the two hosts, Rain and Noh Hong Chul. In the episode, Lee Hyori briefly mentioned her husband, as she talked about Lee Sang Soon never watching anything on TV except for the news.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Hyori
ETOnline.com

Jamie Otis in 'Absolute Shock' After 19-Month-Old Son Hendrix Tests Positive for COVID

Jamie Otis says she was in "absolute shock" the second she heard doctors say her and Doug Hehner's 19-month-old son, Hendrix, tested positive for COVID-19. The Married at First Sight star shared the devastating update on Instagram that included other health ailments. Otis said she brought Hendrix to the hospital and had him "tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick." Then came the shocking news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Local animal shelter brings in 40 cats and dogs

HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Staff at the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society took in 40 animals after rescuing them from a local residence and are now looking for assistance from the community. According to a Facebook post on the PVCHS page, the humane society brought in 33 dogs and seven...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeju Island#Animal Shelter#Mnet Asian Music Awards
KJCT8

Animal shelter asking for a miracle this Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A non-profit animal shelter is asking for donations this holiday season to help them treat animals at their clinic. Ebert is an 11-week-old puppy who recently arrived at the La Plata County Humane Society. After an initial veterinary exam, Ebert was diagnosed with a significant heart murmur. To determine the impact the murmur will have on his life and a treatment plan, Ebert will undergo an echocardiogram.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
People

Los Angeles Mother Uses Family Holiday Card to Introduce Her Child as Nonbinary: 'So Proud'

A Los Angeles mother is being praised for sharing her child's nonbinary identity with friends and family on social media. At the end of November, Jennifer Chen shared her family's holiday card on Instagram, featuring a smiling photo of her husband Brendan Hay and their twins Chloe and Clark. Chen used the post as an opportunity to introduce her followers to Clark and their new pronouns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TribTown.com

Helping shelter animals feel the love at Christmastime

This Christmas season, many lucky cats and dogs will be getting presents and treats from their human family. Unfortunately, many animals are in shelters and won’t be so lucky. Most shelters are funded mainly by donations and fundraising and are able to provide basic care for those lost and...
SEYMOUR, IN
kymkemp.com

Online Animal Shelter Auction

As the holidays approach and we consider giving to those less fortunate, keep in mind the homeless fur babies and check out the Humboldt County Animal Shelter Online Auction. You can bid on items and win something really nice as a gift or for yourself, all while supporting the Emergency Medical Fund, which pays for all the vet bills to keep shelter pets alive and healthy. Local non-profit, Friends For Life, administers the Shelter Emergency Medical Fund for our county shelter so injured dogs and cats can get fixed up and have the opportunity at a second chance to find a loving adoptive home. Thank you to all of our amazing donors. There are some excellent items including a night stay at The Inn at Second and C, a Julia Rofman handbeaded bracelet, a Vida Sana Pilates Starter pack, a Piersens Supply gift card, Trinidad wildlife kayaking tours, and much more! The online auction ends Friday December 18th! Check it out now:
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Meeting The Pups at the Stockton Animal Shelter!

Make this holiday season one to remember by making a new addition to your family! Meghan from the Stockton Animal Shelter joins Courtney to show us a pup looking for her forever home!
PETS
CatTime

How To Keep Your Cat Safe During A Blizzard

A blizzard is a dangerous winter storm. You and your pets do not want to be caught in one! Here's how you can keep kitty safe during a blizzard. The post How To Keep Your Cat Safe During A Blizzard appeared first on CatTime.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy