ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jack Whitehall fears Hollywood cancellation

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Whitehall fears being cancelled in Hollywood. The 33-year-old comedian has forged a successful movie career with roles in films including 'Jungle Cruise' and 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' but he admitted his fears that his old stand-up jokes could come back to haunt him. Speaking on the 'Irishman...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jack Whitehall reveals why he’s not hosting the Brit Awards 2022

Jack Whitehall has said he was “conscious of not outstaying [his] welcome” as he explained why he won’t be hosting the Brit Awards in 2022. Next year’s event will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, which will be the first time Whitehall is absent from the music awards ceremony in four years.In a new interview with The Independent, Whitehall said he was aware of how he is received by others. “After that first time, I was conscious of not outstaying my welcome,” he said. “I wanted to make sure people still enjoyed seeing me do it.” He added that...
CELEBRITIES
Citizen Tribune

Jack Whitehall enjoyed his character's development in Clifford the Big Red Dog

Jack Whitehall enjoyed taking his character on a journey in 'Clifford the Big Red Dog'. The 33-year-old comedian plays Uncle Casey in the new movie based on the children's book series and explained how his "millennial man child" steps up for his niece Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) during the film.
MOVIES
BBC

Jack Whitehall postpones Christmas tour over Covid-19 case

Jack Whitehall's tour with his parents has been postponed after a Covid-19 case in the touring party. The comedian, along with Hilary and Michael Whitehall, was due to appear at Peterborough's East of England Arena. Performances at the Brighton Centre, London Hammersmith Apollo and Nottingham Concert Hall have also been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Jack Whitehall wants to discuss relationship in new comedy show

Jack Whitehall is planning to discuss his relationship in his new stand-up show. The 33-year-old comedian has been dating model Roxy Horner since early last year and revealed he will explore their romance when he hits the road again for a comedy tour. He told the 'Irishman Abroad' podcast: "Since...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Whitehall
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Big Red#Film Star#Irishman
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Awards Shows and Events Canceled Amid Omicron Surge

As Hollywood heads into the peak of Academy Awards season, live events are in limbo amid a worldwide surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. On Monday, the AFI Awards, the BAFTA Tea party and the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala were among the in-person events canceled as the industry comes to grips with yet another grim stretch of the ongoing pandemic. Live theatrical productions, including those in London’s West End, New York City’s Broadway district and throughout Los Angeles, have been hit particularly hard with shows going dark. Several Broadway productions have canceled performances until after Christmas, with one show, Jagged Little Pill, closing its curtains for good. L.A.’s Bradley Whitford-starring A Christmas Carol and Eddie Redmayne’s Cabaret revival in London will both be dark until early 2022. Below is a list of events that have been impacted by COVID-19, and the list will be updated as the situation evolves. Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala Scheduled date: Jan. 6 Status: Canceled AFI Awards Scheduled date: Jan. 7 Status: Postponed, plans TBD BAFTA Tea Party Scheduled date: Jan. 8 Status: Canceled Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Scheduled closing date: Jan. 2 Status: Canceled Jagged Little Pill Scheduled closing date: No plans to close Status: Closed for good
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcamax.com

Sir Sean Connery's granddaughter blasts Emily Ratajkowski

Sir Sean Connery's granddaughter Saskia Connery has lashed out at Emily Ratajkowski. The late 'Bond' star's relative has blasted the model for promoting an unhealthy body image after she shared a picture of her extremely taut tummy on social media. According to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column, Saskia said:...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Saturday Night Live cancels live audience amid COVID fears

'Saturday Night Live' will be filmed without a studio audience amid a spike in coronavirus cases. The latest episode of the long-running comedy show - which is being hosted by Paul Rudd - will be filmed without a live studio audience, and the production team has also decided to limit the number of cast and crew on the set.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

The Great British Breakouts of 2021

The winners’ lists at both the Oscars and Emmys this year were — as has become something of an annual tradition — rather Brit-heavy. Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya and Emerald Fennell were among the half-dozen Academy wins from across the Atlantic, while the small screen side saw an even greater British domination thanks to Emmy wins for Michaela Coel, Kate Winslet, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Ewan McGregor. While many of these names will undoubtedly make return trips to awards ceremonies in years to come, 2021 has seen the emergence of a number of fresher faces in front of and behind the...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown SLAMS Kody: What a Lying Ass!

Christine Brown is done being a sister wife. But she's certainly not done trashing her former husband!. It makes sense -- Kody, as we've been seeing on Sister Wives, has been getting more and more unbearable as the years go on, and in the current season, his unpleasantness is truly off the charts.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne, 27, Stuns In Crop Top & Skirt For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere With Dad

Jamie Foxx made the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere a family affair! Corinne Foxx dazzled in a silver crop top and black skirt for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Corinne Foxx, 27, attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside her dad Jamie Foxx, 54, who returns to the role of Electro in the film. Corinne sparkled in a silver crop top and a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Jamie coordinated his look by wearing a silver suit. Jamie’s youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 12, also posed for photos with her dad and sister at the premiere.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy