Zion Elementary School is celebrating Students of the Month and shares photos of the youth for everyone to join in the fun. At the preschool level there are six students, from left, they are: Karli Price, Alice Ea, Isabella Cude, Miah Stephenson, Raegan Ogden and Abbigail Buske. For the Elementary grades, there are eight youth being honored, from left, they are: Adriana Oliva, Talin Smith, Joda Foster, Shadow Still, Ayiana Scott, Sawyer Crittenden, Annabelle Ford and Emersyn Watkins. And at the Middle School grades, four students are recognized, from left, they are: Luke Isaacs, Karlee Ingram, Aubrey Beaver and Cadence Ross.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO