Jets lose to Capitals after Maurice resigns as coach

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't win first with Lowry; Ovechkin pushes point streak to seven. Vitek Vanecek stopped 40 of 42 Jets shots and five different Capitals players, including Alex Ovechkin (22nd), recorded goals in a 5-2 victory. 05:03 •. The Winnipeg Jets lost to the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Canada Life Centre...

www.nhl.com

NHL Players Will Not Be Able to Participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

NHL Announces That There Will Not Be an Olympic Break, Games to Be Rescheduled During Period from Feb. 6-22 With the National Hockey League's regular-season schedule having been materially disrupted as a result of increasing COVID cases and a rising number of postponed games, the National Hockey League announced today that NHL Players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
NHL On Tap: Wild try to end three-game skid

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the one game Monday. Wild try to get back on track before Winter Classic. The Minnesota Wild are in a weird spot. They're...
Red Wings prospect Cossa aiming to be Canada's No. 1 goalie in WJC

CALGARY -- Sebastian Cossa is hoping to make his mark as Canada's No. 1 goalie at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old Detroit Red Wings prospect, who plays for Edmonton of the Western Hockey League, is one of three goalies auditioning for the No. 1 goalie role for Canada, joining 2022 NHL Draft eligible Brett Brochu of London of the Ontario Hockey League and New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand, who plays for Kamloops of the WHL.
Sabres, Bandits, KeyBank Center announce updated vaccination policy

All guests 5-11 will be required to present proof of at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for entry into all events, concerts, Bandits and Sabres games. In accordance with the New York State Mandate, the Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits, and KeyBank Center are updating its vaccination policy. Beginning immediately, all guests 5-11 will be required to present proof of at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for entry into all events, concerts, Bandits and Sabres games.
Binnington's Winter Classic mask to feature two Blues legends

Jordan Binnington's mask for the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Minnesota will feature two legendary St. Louis Blues goaltenders. Glenn Hall, who started the Blues' first game on Oct. 11, 1967 against the Minnesota North Stars, will be featured on the right side of Binnington's mask. Hall was selected by the Blues in the NHL Expansion Draft in 1967 and played in 140 career games over four seasons in St. Louis from 1967-71. Hall won three Vezina Trophies as the League's top goaltender, won the Stanley Cup in 1961, started 502 consecutive games (an NHL goaltending record) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975.
Quinn talks life after Rangers on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast

Former New York coach also discusses play of Zegras with Ducks, potential of Eichel with Golden Knights. David Quinn is a guest on this week's edition of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on NHL.com and multiple iOS and Android podcast apps. The former New York Rangers coach...
Ridley death evokes memories of iconic goalie's mask from 1970s

Memorable face protection stood out when playing for Rangers, Canucks, Maple Leafs. Curt Ridley was more famous for his colorful fiberglass mask than his work as an NHL goalie, but he was fine with that, living a dream on hockey's grandest stage. A veteran of 104 games between 1974-80 for...
Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL Power Rankings: A 🎁 for all 32 teams this holiday season

This is the sixth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2021-22 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we identify one holiday gift each team could use for the rest of the season or in the future. 1. Carolina...
NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 7th team over COVID-19 outbreaks

 The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs were added to the […]
NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
