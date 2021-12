December brings an exciting PS Plus lineup, an insightful interview with Mark Cerny, Gran Turismo 7 gameplay, FIA Finals, and more. The PlayStation Plus titles for December were announced, and what a superb month it will be. For PS5 users, the star of the show will be the Challenger Edition of the PlayStation console exclusive Godfall (which is also free on the Epic Games Store for PC). Admittedly, the game didn’t review well due to the repetitive nature of the gameplay, but from a technical standpoint, it is a showcase game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO